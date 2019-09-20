At the close of Versace 's Spring/2020 runway show during Milan Fashion Week , a special guest appeared.

That guest of honor would be none other than Jennifer Lopez , wearing her green Versace dress that inspired the invention of Google Images when she wore it to the Grammy Awards in 2000.

With a deep, deep-V plunging neckline, the gown is one of the most iconic looks for Lopez. The story goes that once the multi-hyphenate appeared on the Grammys red carpet in that jaw-dropping Versace jungle-patterned dress, everyone online clamored to find the photos, but there was no particular program built yet for people to find their search result. Google CEO Eric Schmidt confirmed the folklore as true in 2015, when he wrote an essay for Project Syndicate : "At the time, it was the most popular search query we had ever seen. But we had no surefire way of getting users exactly what they wanted: J­Lo wearing that dress. Google Image Search was born." Nearly two full decades later, Lopez appeared on the runway in the same gown to close the Versace fashion show.

When paparazzi captured photos of Lopez in Milan wearing an oversized light pink hat, and the jungle-printed flip book invite that included a Google search for the term "versace women's ss 20," some put two and two together that Lopez might walk the runway for the first time in the dress that inspired the birth of Google Images. Of course, joining her at the very end of the finale was Donatella Versace herself.

Pinterest J.Lo and Donatella Versace. Jacopo Raule

With this Milan Fashion Week runway debut, her Fashion Icon Award she received earlier this summer at the CFDAs, and the awards season chatter surrounding her performance in Hustlers , it's never been more clear that this really is J.Lo's world, and we are all living in it.

