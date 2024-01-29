The fashion world may have shifted their attention from Paris to the South of France for the Jacquemus runway show, but it looks like their embrace of everything coquette isn’t going anywhere. Today, Julia Roberts and Kylie Jenner stepped out to Simon Porte Jacquemus’ spring 2024 presentation in Saint-Paul-de-Vence wearing two very different takes on the bow trend.

Like Chloë Sevigny, who opted for an updated version of the style last week, both Roberts and Jenner went about the trend in ways entirely individual to their personal style. Roberts turned up to the show wearing a longline overcoat that she paired with sheer tights. The look was quintessential Roberts—chic, casually tailored, and mainly monochrome aside from an olive green top handle bag that she carried in her hand. It was her sling back stilettos, trimmed with a single ribbon at the base, that definitely transformed the look.

Yes, bows have been everywhere on the runways and in celebrity fashion recently—but, usually, they’re presented in a rather over-the-top manner. Roberts’ quieter version featured a single bow, yes just one, that was attached on the toe box of both of her heels. Blink, and you might miss it—but it seems that’s how Roberts likely preferred it.

VALERY HACHE/AFP/Getty Images

We wouldn’t expect Roberts to be covered in bows, so the softer take on the trend does make sense. Once inside the show venue, where she was seated next to Jack Harlow, the actress added on a pair of round-framed sunglasses that accented her signature brunette bangs.

Arnold Jerocki/WireImage/Getty Images

Jenner, who had quite the packed schedule last couture week with appearances at Jean Paul Gaultier and Maison Margiela, cut a chic figure at the Jacquemus show in an entirely red look. As expected, the base of her look was edgier than Roberts, opting for a teensy mini dress complete with a slit detail at the top and a sheer bodice. The reality star styled her look with a patent mini bag and a cherry red version of the same slingback shoes Roberts was seen in. Jenner’s style doesn’t typically fall within the realm of coquette, per say, but the heels managed to strike a balance between bow girl and “It” girl.

Between Roberts, Jenner, and Sevigny last week, bows are shaping up to look slightly different this year. There will always be the gift-wrapped confections, yes, but it seems that most are approaching things with a mantra of “less is more”