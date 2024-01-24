Bows are back this year and they’re multiplying. The coquettish trend, which has really caught the attention of the TikTok fashion crowd, has been out in full force at some of the biggest awards shows and red carpets in recent weeks. Still, we can’t help but feel that bows might have hit a saturation point. It’s been what feels like months since the first ribbons were laced up and, truly, how many different variations of bows can there actually be?

Chloë Sevigny, though, seems to have found a solution to tackling the bow trend—instead of accessorizing with bows, why not dress like the actual bow itself? The actress has been doing just that for her recent Feud: Capote vs. The Swans press tour—and it’s been working. Sorry maximalists!

Her white Christopher John Rogers gown which she sported to the series New York City premiere was a rather refined twist on the usually over-the-top trend. The sweeping strapless dress was accented by a loose, oversized bow at the waist. No, not dozens of ribbons, just one singular big, big bow. While, yes, the dress wasn’t exactly coquettish (and Sevigny probably preferred it that way) it’s refreshing to see someone tackle fashion trends on their own terms.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

For an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Sevigny continued her understated ribbon streak in a black Simone Rocha confection. Interestingly, just a few days later, Rocha presented an elevated vision of bows as part of her couture collection for Jean Paul Gaultier.

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Sevigny plays C.Z. Guest in the upcoming Ryan Murphy series, so it makes sense that her recent bow experiments lean more towards Society Swan than Sandy Liang girlie. The actress has always been one to march to the beat of her drum, too, and her cool girl style feels entirely comfortable in these looks.

Her dresses aren’t overly styled either—there’s minimal jewelry in both, a statement stiletto here, and edgy leather gloves there. We won’t hold our breaths, but it’ll be interesting to see if Sevigny’s minimal adaptation of bows will eventually resonate amongst the “more is more” TikTok crowd.