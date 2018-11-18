STYLE EVOLUTION

There’s a Reason Chloë Sevigny Is Known as the Queen of Cool

Updated: 
Originally Published: 
Chloe Sevigny attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at the American Museum of Natural History in New York ...
ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Chloë Sevigny was only a teen when novelist Jay McInerney famously described her in The New Yorker as “the coolest girl in the world.” Her 1995 breakout role in Kids cemented her as such, and in the decades since, she’s done just about everything to build upon that “It” girl reputation.

Sevigny, who is just as comfortable in an indie flick as she is chopping up in a Hollywood blockbuster, has also proved herself to possess a chameleon-like quality when it comes to her personal style. She’s established relationships with practically every brand under the sun—from powerhouses like Gucci and Marc Jacobs to indie mainstays like Chopova Lowena—and even put on her designer hat for a cult-favorite collection with Opening Ceremony. The actress’ style has become synonymous with downtown New York and, three decades into her career, isn’t showing any signs of slowing down. Below, a look back at Chloë Sevigny’s best style moments.

2023
Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

Sevingy was hard to miss in a sunshine yellow Christopher John Rogers look at the 2023 CFDA Awards.

2023
Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Space cadet meets downtown grunge to celebrate Mugler’s collaboration with H&M.

2023
Jared Siskin/GC Images/Getty Images

Sevigny offered a stylish guide to layering, and cozy fall knits, as she strolled around the Big Apple.

2022
Daniel Zuchnik/GC Images/Getty Images

Sevigny’s big bag and even bigger trapeze pants were the ultimate street style moment.

2022
Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

No one can pull off “Stealth Wealth” quite like the Queen of Cool.

2022
Maria Moratti/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sevigny had no problem showing a little leg, or side, at the 2022 Venice Film Festival in a dramatic cut-out look by Gucci.

2021
Jared Siskin/GC Images/Getty Images

There’s nothing Sevigny loves quite as much as a puff sleeve dress in an eclectic print.

2019
Iconic/GC Images/Getty Images

The actress tapped into French Girl style for a more casual look at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival.

2018
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Sevigny looked every bit of her Hollywood self in a pleated, drop waist dress at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival.

2017
Alo Ceballos/GC Images/Getty Images

Sevigny looked like she was on quite the mission as she stomped around lower Manhattan in a pleated tennis skirt, Louis Vuitton bag, and leather loafers.

2016
Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Only Sevigny would wear this Rochas tinsel gown, with perfectly placed bum cut-outs, to the Met Gala.

2015
Randy Brooke/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

There was a lot going on with this sequined and lace look, but Sevigny of course made it all work.

2013
Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

The star provided a masterclass in pattern clashing for Miu Miu’s spring/summer 2013 show, where she also sported a pair of the brand’s famous heeled mules.

2011
Getty Images

The actress showed a little skin at HBO’s Big Love premiere in 2011 in a blue floral Rodarte dress paired with red and gold cutout sandals and a matching red lip.

2010
Getty Images

Ready to dance the night away, the actress wore a bold and edgy Proenza Schouler dress and black sky-high platform sandals to the 2010 Met Gala.

2009
Getty Images

Sevigny turned heads on the red carpet of the 2009 Emmy Awards dressed in a sheer gown by Issac Mizrahi.

2009
WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images

In lots and lots of leather for a Proenza Schouler party in 2009. So, so New York.

2007
Getty Images

In a cut-out fringe midi dress, the actress looked chic on her way to the 2007 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

2005
Getty Images

Fresh faced at ICP’s Infinity Awards in 2005, Sevigny showed up in a draped floral maxi dress with a low, square-cut neckline and ruffled bodice.

2004
Getty Images

The actress looked darling in an ’80s-inspired strapless dress and black velvet chocker at the Fashion Group International’s Night of Stars in 2004.

2004
J. Countess/WireImage/Getty Images

Sevigny will serve up a look serve just about anywhere—even at the opening of a Target in Flatbush, Brooklyn.

2002
Getty Images

Even at the 2002 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, the actress brought a downtown edge to Hollywood with a Grecian-inspired gown and a gold pendant necklace.

2000
Getty Images

Sevigny looked pretty in pink, with a multi-colored silk scarf around her neck, at the 2000 SAG Awards.

1999
Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

Sevigny’s casually cool premiere look consisted of baggy jeans, a khaki trench coat, and knitted one-shoulder top. Oh, and a Gucci handbag for good measure.

1998
Getty Images

At the 1998 premiere of Deceiver, the “It” girl looked cozy in a cream-colored fur jacket, grey sweater, and black pin-striped skirt paired with tights and lace-up ballet flats.

1996
Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

Only Sevigny could make cheetah-printed stockings paired with a sheer, one-shoulder party dress actually look good.

This article was originally published on