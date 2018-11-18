Chloë Sevigny was only a teen when novelist Jay McInerney famously described her in The New Yorker as “the coolest girl in the world.” Her 1995 breakout role in Kids cemented her as such, and in the decades since, she’s done just about everything to build upon that “It” girl reputation.

Sevigny, who is just as comfortable in an indie flick as she is chopping up in a Hollywood blockbuster, has also proved herself to possess a chameleon-like quality when it comes to her personal style. She’s established relationships with practically every brand under the sun—from powerhouses like Gucci and Marc Jacobs to indie mainstays like Chopova Lowena—and even put on her designer hat for a cult-favorite collection with Opening Ceremony. The actress’ style has become synonymous with downtown New York and, three decades into her career, isn’t showing any signs of slowing down. Below, a look back at Chloë Sevigny’s best style moments.

2023 Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images Sevingy was hard to miss in a sunshine yellow Christopher John Rogers look at the 2023 CFDA Awards.

2023 Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images Space cadet meets downtown grunge to celebrate Mugler’s collaboration with H&M.

2023 Jared Siskin/GC Images/Getty Images Sevigny offered a stylish guide to layering, and cozy fall knits, as she strolled around the Big Apple.

2022 Daniel Zuchnik/GC Images/Getty Images Sevigny’s big bag and even bigger trapeze pants were the ultimate street style moment.

2022 Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images No one can pull off “Stealth Wealth” quite like the Queen of Cool.

2022 Maria Moratti/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Sevigny had no problem showing a little leg, or side, at the 2022 Venice Film Festival in a dramatic cut-out look by Gucci.

2021 Jared Siskin/GC Images/Getty Images There’s nothing Sevigny loves quite as much as a puff sleeve dress in an eclectic print.

2019 Iconic/GC Images/Getty Images The actress tapped into French Girl style for a more casual look at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival.

2018 Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Sevigny looked every bit of her Hollywood self in a pleated, drop waist dress at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival.

2017 Alo Ceballos/GC Images/Getty Images Sevigny looked like she was on quite the mission as she stomped around lower Manhattan in a pleated tennis skirt, Louis Vuitton bag, and leather loafers.

2016 Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Only Sevigny would wear this Rochas tinsel gown, with perfectly placed bum cut-outs, to the Met Gala.

2015 Randy Brooke/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images There was a lot going on with this sequined and lace look, but Sevigny of course made it all work.

2013 Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images The star provided a masterclass in pattern clashing for Miu Miu’s spring/summer 2013 show, where she also sported a pair of the brand’s famous heeled mules.

2011 Getty Images The actress showed a little skin at HBO’s Big Love premiere in 2011 in a blue floral Rodarte dress paired with red and gold cutout sandals and a matching red lip.

2010 Getty Images Ready to dance the night away, the actress wore a bold and edgy Proenza Schouler dress and black sky-high platform sandals to the 2010 Met Gala.

2009 Getty Images Sevigny turned heads on the red carpet of the 2009 Emmy Awards dressed in a sheer gown by Issac Mizrahi.

2009 WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images In lots and lots of leather for a Proenza Schouler party in 2009. So, so New York.

2007 Getty Images In a cut-out fringe midi dress, the actress looked chic on her way to the 2007 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

2005 Getty Images Fresh faced at ICP’s Infinity Awards in 2005, Sevigny showed up in a draped floral maxi dress with a low, square-cut neckline and ruffled bodice.

2004 Getty Images The actress looked darling in an ’80s-inspired strapless dress and black velvet chocker at the Fashion Group International’s Night of Stars in 2004.

2004 J. Countess/WireImage/Getty Images Sevigny will serve up a look serve just about anywhere—even at the opening of a Target in Flatbush, Brooklyn.

2002 Getty Images Even at the 2002 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, the actress brought a downtown edge to Hollywood with a Grecian-inspired gown and a gold pendant necklace.

2000 Getty Images Sevigny looked pretty in pink, with a multi-colored silk scarf around her neck, at the 2000 SAG Awards.

1999 Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Sevigny’s casually cool premiere look consisted of baggy jeans, a khaki trench coat, and knitted one-shoulder top. Oh, and a Gucci handbag for good measure.

1998 Getty Images At the 1998 premiere of Deceiver, the “It” girl looked cozy in a cream-colored fur jacket, grey sweater, and black pin-striped skirt paired with tights and lace-up ballet flats.

1996 Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Only Sevigny could make cheetah-printed stockings paired with a sheer, one-shoulder party dress actually look good.