Chloë Sevigny was only a teen when novelist Jay McInerney famously
described her in The New Yorker as “the coolest girl in the world.” Her 1995 breakout role in Kids cemented her as such, and in the decades since, she’s done just about everything to build upon that “It” girl reputation.
Sevigny, who is just as comfortable in an indie flick as she is chopping up in a Hollywood blockbuster, has also proved herself to possess a chameleon-like quality when it comes to her personal style. She’s established relationships with practically every brand under the sun—from powerhouses like Gucci and Marc Jacobs to indie mainstays like Chopova Lowena—and even put on her designer hat for a cult-favorite collection with Opening Ceremony. The actress’ style has become synonymous with downtown New York and, three decades into her career, isn’t showing any signs of slowing down. Below, a look back at Chloë Sevigny’s best style moments.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images
Sevingy was hard to miss in a sunshine yellow Christopher John Rogers look at the 2023 CFDA Awards.
Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images
Space cadet meets downtown grunge to celebrate Mugler’s collaboration with H&M.
Jared Siskin/GC Images/Getty Images
Sevigny offered a stylish guide to layering, and cozy fall knits, as she strolled around the Big Apple.
Daniel Zuchnik/GC Images/Getty Images
Sevigny’s big bag and even bigger trapeze pants were the ultimate street style moment.
Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images
No one can pull off “Stealth Wealth” quite like the Queen of Cool.
Maria Moratti/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Sevigny had no problem showing a little leg, or side, at the 2022 Venice Film Festival in a dramatic cut-out look by Gucci.
Jared Siskin/GC Images/Getty Images
There’s nothing Sevigny loves quite as much as a puff sleeve dress in an eclectic print.
Iconic/GC Images/Getty Images
The actress tapped into French Girl style for a more casual look at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival.
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images
Sevigny looked every bit of her Hollywood self in a pleated, drop waist dress at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival.
Alo Ceballos/GC Images/Getty Images
Sevigny looked like she was on quite the mission as she stomped around lower Manhattan in a pleated tennis skirt, Louis Vuitton bag, and leather loafers.
Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Only Sevigny would wear this Rochas tinsel gown, with perfectly placed bum cut-outs, to the Met Gala.
Randy Brooke/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
There was a lot going on with this sequined and lace look, but Sevigny of course made it all work.
Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images
The star provided a masterclass in pattern clashing for Miu Miu’s spring/summer 2013 show, where she also sported a pair of the brand’s famous heeled mules.
The actress showed a little skin at HBO’s
Big Love premiere in 2011 in a blue floral Rodarte dress paired with red and gold cutout sandals and a matching red lip.
Ready to dance the night away, the actress wore a bold and edgy Proenza Schouler dress and black sky-high platform sandals to the 2010 Met Gala.
Sevigny turned heads on the red carpet of the 2009 Emmy Awards dressed in a sheer gown by Issac Mizrahi.
WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images
In lots and lots of leather for a Proenza Schouler party in 2009. So, so New York.
In a cut-out fringe midi dress, the actress looked chic on her way to the 2007
Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Fresh faced at ICP’s Infinity Awards in 2005, Sevigny showed up in a draped floral maxi dress with a low, square-cut neckline and ruffled bodice.
The actress looked darling in an ’80s-inspired strapless dress and black velvet chocker at the Fashion Group International’s Night of Stars in 2004.
J. Countess/WireImage/Getty Images
Sevigny will serve up a look serve just about anywhere—even at the opening of a Target in Flatbush, Brooklyn.
Even at the 2002
Vanity Fair Oscar Party, the actress brought a downtown edge to Hollywood with a Grecian-inspired gown and a gold pendant necklace.
Sevigny looked pretty in pink, with a multi-colored silk scarf around her neck, at the 2000 SAG Awards.
Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images
Sevigny’s casually cool premiere look consisted of baggy jeans, a khaki trench coat, and knitted one-shoulder top. Oh, and a Gucci handbag for good measure.
At the 1998 premiere of
Deceiver, the “It” girl looked cozy in a cream-colored fur jacket, grey sweater, and black pin-striped skirt paired with tights and lace-up ballet flats. Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images
Only Sevigny could make cheetah-printed stockings paired with a sheer, one-shoulder party dress
actually look good.
