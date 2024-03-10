OSCARS 2024

Oscars 2024: See What the Stars Wore to the After Parties

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 10: Chloë Sevigny attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted ...
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Oscars night is about celebrating film, but let’s be honest, there’s more to it than that. It’s also all about an explosion of glitz and glamour as actors, musicians, models, and everyone in between descend on Los Angeles for a weekend of coinciding parties and honors surrounding the main event. That all comes to a head on Sunday night, not at the Academy Awards itself (though they’re obviously notable), but at the many after parties following the show. Those are where the VIPs really let loose. This year, parties hosted by Elton John, Netflix, Vanity Fair, and more promise star-studded guests lists, and of course that means lots of must-see fashion moments. After showing off elegant looks on the red carpet at the Dolby Theater, many will change into more party-appropriate attire for their late night stops. Below, we’re keeping track of every look at the Oscar after parties, from Emma Stone and Zendaya to Gigi Hadid, Kaia Gerber and many many more.

Quinta Brunson
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Chloë Sevigny
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Kerry Washington
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair
Julia Fox
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In Dsquared2.

Sofía Vergara
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair
Jennifer Coolidge
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Steven Yeun and Joana Pak
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Donald Glover
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Glen Powell
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Paris Jackson
Photo by Elyse Jankowski/Variety via Getty Images
Sandra Oh
Photo by Kayla Oaddams/FilmMagic
Jonathan Bailey
Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images
Rashida Jones
Photo by Phillip Faraone/VF24/Getty Images for Vanity Fair
Elizabeth Banks
CraSH/imageSPACE/Shutterstock
Jeremy O. Harris
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair
Kathryn Hahn
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Joan Collins
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Zooey Deschanel
Photo by Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

In Patou with Brilliant Earth jewelry.

Lucien Laviscount
Photo by Elyse Jankowski/Variety via Getty Images
Tom Ford
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Leslie Mann
Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images
Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Diane Lane
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage
Alessandra Brawn and Will Arnett
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Ellie Goulding
Photo by Elyse Jankowski/Variety via Getty Images
Jessica Alba
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Elizabeth Hurley
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In Zuhair Murad.

Shonda Rhimes
Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images
Justin Hartley
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Nathalie Emmanuel
Photo by Dia Dipasupil/WireImage
Heidi Klum
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Jon Hamm
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage
Zac Posen
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Alexis Bledel
Photo by Elyse Jankowski/Variety via Getty Images
Bethann Hardison
Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images
Monica Lewinsky
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair
Charlotte Tilbury
Photo by Elyse Jankowski/Variety via Getty Images
Jeff Goldblum and Emilie Livingston
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images
Paul Feig
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
John Waters
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
John McEnroe
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images