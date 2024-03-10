Oscars night is about celebrating film, but let’s be honest, there’s more to it than that. It’s also all about an explosion of glitz and glamour as actors, musicians, models, and everyone in between descend on Los Angeles for a weekend of coinciding parties and honors surrounding the main event. That all comes to a head on Sunday night, not at the Academy Awards itself (though they’re obviously notable), but at the many after parties following the show. Those are where the VIPs really let loose. This year, parties hosted by Elton John, Netflix, Vanity Fair, and more promise star-studded guests lists, and of course that means lots of must-see fashion moments. After showing off elegant looks on the red carpet at the Dolby Theater, many will change into more party-appropriate attire for their late night stops. Below, we’re keeping track of every look at the Oscar after parties, from Emma Stone and Zendaya to Gigi Hadid, Kaia Gerber and many many more.

Quinta Brunson Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Chloë Sevigny Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Kerry Washington Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Julia Fox Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images In Dsquared2.

Sofía Vergara Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Jennifer Coolidge Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Steven Yeun and Joana Pak Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Donald Glover Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Glen Powell Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Paris Jackson Photo by Elyse Jankowski/Variety via Getty Images

Sandra Oh Photo by Kayla Oaddams/FilmMagic

Jonathan Bailey Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Rashida Jones Photo by Phillip Faraone/VF24/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Elizabeth Banks CraSH/imageSPACE/Shutterstock

Jeremy O. Harris Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Kathryn Hahn Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Joan Collins Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Zooey Deschanel Photo by Dia Dipasupil/WireImage In Patou with Brilliant Earth jewelry.

Lucien Laviscount Photo by Elyse Jankowski/Variety via Getty Images

Tom Ford Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Leslie Mann Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Diane Lane Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Alessandra Brawn and Will Arnett Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Ellie Goulding Photo by Elyse Jankowski/Variety via Getty Images

Jessica Alba Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Elizabeth Hurley Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images In Zuhair Murad.

Shonda Rhimes Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Justin Hartley Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Nathalie Emmanuel Photo by Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

Heidi Klum Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jon Hamm Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Zac Posen Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Alexis Bledel Photo by Elyse Jankowski/Variety via Getty Images

Bethann Hardison Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Monica Lewinsky Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Charlotte Tilbury Photo by Elyse Jankowski/Variety via Getty Images

Jeff Goldblum and Emilie Livingston Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Paul Feig Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

John Waters Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock