Inside W & Louis Vuitton's Star-Studded Dinner Celebrating the Oscars

On Thursday night in Los Angeles, W Magazine’s Editor in Chief Sara Moonves and Louis Vuitton Artistic Director of Women’s Collections Nicolas Ghesquière hosted an intimate dinner to celebrate Oscars weekend. Held at The Ennis House, the historic Los Feliz home designed by Frank Lloyd Wright 100 years ago, the evening kicked off with cocktails by the pool. The mood was especially festive: to add to the awards season buzz, Ghesquière and several guests arrived straight from Paris, where he celebrated his 10 year anniversary with Louis Vuitton with a highly celebrated runway show. Among them was Emma Stone, who wore a burnished gold three-piece look from the latest collection.

All three stars of the W Directors Issue were represented: Barry Keoghan arrived first and was spotted chatting with his Saltburn castmate Archie Madekwe; Sandra Hüller attended with Anatomy of a Fall director Justine Triet, as well as co-star Antoine Reinartz; and America Ferrera presided over a Barbie reunion of sorts, chatting with the young actress Ariana Greenblatt, who plays her daughter in the film, and Finneas, who produced his sister Billie Eilish’s hit from the soundtrack, “What Was I Made For?”

Zendaya, looking stunning in a slate gray Louis Vuitton gown, spoke with Challengers director Luca Guadagnino, and bonded with Da’Vine Joy Randolph over the exciting weekend ahead. Also in attendance and decked out in Louis Vuitton: Alana Haim, Danielle Haim, Este Haim, Ava DuVernay, Steven Yeun, Gemma Chan, Chloë Grace Moretz, Kerry Condon, Jaden Smith, Renate Reinsve, Marina Foïs, Louisa Jacobson, Maya Rudolf and many more.

Lana Del Rey attended with her sister, the photographer Caroline "Chuck" Grant. Del Rey was thrilled to meet the makeup artist Pat McGrath in person, as they had previously only spoken on FaceTime. McGrath, a longtime collaborator of Ghesquière’s, was joined by the stylist Marie-Amélie Sauvé, who has also worked with the designer for many years—both were part of the fresh-from-Paris crowd.

At dinner, which was prepared by chef Michael Cimarusti of Providence, W Editor at Large Lynn Hirschberg held court with Keoghan and Del Rey, while Moonves chatted with Zendaya and Guadagnino about their upcoming Challengers press tour. Over dishes that included Maine lobster and white asparagus, Derek Blasberg, actresses Phoebe Denevor and Hannah Einbinder, stylist Jamie Mizrahi, and model Laura Love played a cheeky game of truth or dare.

Here, a look inside the celebratory evening.

