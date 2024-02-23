Kylie Jenner’s personal style comes in waves. Just when it seems that the influencer has nailed down a specific style—late last year, it was all-black bodycon, more recently, various iterations of the Mob Wife trend—she tests out something new. Or, in other cases, reverts back to a tried and true hero piece. Today, Jenner did exactly the latter as she posed in not one, but two nude illusion dresses.

The reality star shared her pair of bodycon dresses, both of which happen to be included in an upcoming drop from her brand Khy, to Instagram on Friday. While the pieces possessed very similar silhouettes (and, seemingly, the same type of gauzy, sheer fabric) Jenner managed to set them apart thanks to a few key details.

The first dress arrived in the form of a floor-sweeping maxi number that featured a one-shoulder neckline and a criss-cross strap detail on the opposite side. It appears as though Jenner pulled out the look for some sort of island getaway, styling the piece with a red poppy flower, glowy, sun-kissed makeup, and a simple up-do hairstyle.

@kyliejenner

If one naked look wasn’t enough, Jenner also slipped into another—really, a mini-me version of her maxi—later on. This piece followed the exact same silhouette as her longer dress, down to the double-sided shoulder strap, aside from the fact that it cut off just around the mid-thigh area. Jenner also switched up her glam in favor of tousled, va-va-voom waves and a nude lip.

Seemingly, the influencer enjoys this particular silhouette: her next Khy drop appears to feature an all-white version of this style, too.

@kyliejenner

It wasn’t all nudes for Jenner, though. She also mixed in a bit of black (albeit, the see-through kind) in another outfit by way of a one-shoulder top that she layered on top of a flesh-toned garment.

The Kardashian-Jenners have always been one of Hollywood’s biggest proponents of nude, second-skin dressing. So, it isn’t exactly surprising to see the youngest Jenner channel that experience with her latest looks (also, there’s no harm in a bit of shameless self promotion). And even though the star’s style is often difficult to pin down, it seems as though her naked dresses aren’t going anywhere.