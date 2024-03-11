Surprise! Sheer Fashion Won Big During The Oscars After Parties
Aside from a very small bunch of outliers, the 2024 Oscars red carpet was relatively tame. But, for the after parties? Oh, stars made sure to double down on Hollywood’s infatuation with sheer fabric in a big way. After slipping into their finest black tie fashion for the main event, celebrities stripped off more than a few layers to make their after party rounds.
Remixes of the classic LBD won big throughout the night, followed by a close second in the form of blinged-out gowns adorned with rhinestones, sequins, and every sort of flashy bauble imaginable. The Free The Nipple Movement continued to pick up steam with scantily-clad adoptees (both seasoned and new) and exposed undergarments seemed like a right of passage to enter the dance floor. Compared to last year’s party circuit, most men ventured even further down the traditional route, though there were some who made the oh-so daring choice to wear a see-through tank top (yes, that is sarcasm).
While we couldn’t possibly round up every single sheer fashion moment from the Oscars after parties, see the riskiest fashion moments, below.
The See-Through LBD
Charlize Theron in Dior
Kendall Jenner in Maison Margiela
Ice Spice in Dolce & Gabbana
Paris Jackson
Halle Bailey in Off-White
Sabrina Carpenter in Tory Burch
Vanessa Hudgens in Alberta Ferretti
Victoria Monét in Harris Reed
Madelyn Cline in Givenchy
Alexandra Shipp in Mônot
Gigi Goode
There were plenty of transparent LBDs—some, more skin-baring than others—from the likes of Charlize Theron, Kendall Jenner, and a newly pregnant Vanessa Hudgens.
Blinged-Out Sheer
Emma Stone in Louis Vuitton
Saweetie in Tony Ward
Paris Hilton in Sabina Bilenko
Phoebe Dynevor in Louis Vuitton
Iris Law in Tom Ford
Anitta in Fendi
Gabrielle Union in Zuhair Murad
Quinta Brunson in Marc Bouwer
Best Actress winner Emma Stone led the blinged-out brigade, followed by the likes of Iris Law and Anitta who weren’t afraid to flash some diamonds, or a lot skin, while doing so.
The Archival Moment
Surprisingly, Jennifer Lawrence was the sole star to tap into Hollywood’s sheer craze through an archival lens. The actress slipped into a see-through frock from Givenchy’s fall 1996 couture collection which happened to John Galliano’s final runway show for the brand. Kendall Jenner also wore Galliano, though from his much more recent couture collection for Margiela.
The Tried-and-True Naked Dress
Florence Pugh in Simone Rocha
Ciara
Charli XCX
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez
Vittoria Ceretti
Unlike the monochrome LBDs, these ladies all went with skin-toned numbers. There was plenty of freed nipples (hello, Florence Pugh and Charli XCX) as well as dreamy takes from the likes of Vittoria Ceretti, Ciara, and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez.
Men Love Sheer, Too
Colman Domingo in Balmain
Barry Keoghan
Donald Glover in Amiri
Like clockwork, most men trotted out their black and white suits during the Oscars after parties. There were a few notable exceptions from Barry Keoghan and Donald Glover who wore perforated tank tops as well as Best Actor nominee Colman Domingo—far and away the best dressed man this awards season—who slipped into a chiffon Balmain blouse.