Hollywood’s Thirst for Sheer Fabric Hit New Heights at the Oscars After Parties

America’s infatuation with opaque, body-obscuring clothing first began in the 17th century when the Puritans arrived on the Mayflower. After remaining the standard for most of the past few centuries, Hollywood decided last night that opaque clothing’s days are over. On the Oscars afterpart circuit, just about everyone and (quite literally in some cases) their mother wore sheer clothing.

Oh, nipples were freed. Curves were put on display. Sternums were teased. Naked dresses more than lived up to their name. Aside from the Best Picture-winning film, the thing that was truly everywhere all at once last night was sheer fabric.

The sheer amount of sheer fabric proved a definitive sheer in the history of red carpet fashion. While we can’t pretend to round up every last nearly naked dress in Los Angeles last night, here’s a healthy handful to give you an idea of just how prevalent the trend was.

The Classic Naked Dresses

Laura Harrier in Saint Laurent

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Vittoria Ceretti in Ann Demeulemeester

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski in Feben.

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Ciara

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Alessandra Ambrosio in Dundas.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Daisy Edgar-Jones in Gucci.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Emma Chamberlain in KNWLS.

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Becky G

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images
These were takes on your classic naked dress (sometimes worn by masters of the form—Hello, EmRata).

Sheer Suiting

Liu Wen in Gucci.

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ariana DeBose

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Harvey Guillen in Christian Siriano.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Teyana Taylor.

John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images
Dresses aren’t the only garment getting the “naked” treatment these days. Guests like Ariana DeBose and Teyana Taylor proved sheer suiting and separates are having a moment.

Sheer for Boys

Shawn Mendes in Dolce & Gabanna

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Hunter Doohan in Dolce & Gabanna.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Leland Fraser

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Chris Olsen

Jesse Grant/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
The trend isn’t reserved for just one gender. Boys are experimenting with sheer shirting, too. Those looks range from Shawn Mendes’s peek-a-boo turtleneck to Hunter Doohan’s fully sheer and embroidered shirt.

Half and Half

Donatella Versace in Versace

John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

Zoë Saldana in a Cartier cape.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Thuso Mbedu in Dior haute couture

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Eva Longoria in Zuhair Murad.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
We have a distinct memory of Beyoncé explaining that Destiny’s Child never wanted to expose too much with their costumes. If they wore short shorts, they’d keep their top half covered, or a belly shirt would be paired with baggy pants. That’s also a good rule of thumb when pulling off a more mature and sophisticated version of the sheer trend. Match a sheer top with an opaque skirt (or vice versa) as these attendees did.

Mother-Daughter Sheer

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Yes, actress Christa Miller and her daughter, the musician Charlotte Lawrence, both showed up in sheer dresses (Lawrence’s is Saint Laurent).

Sheer as Part of the Bigger Picture

Jodie Turner-Smith in Gucci.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sofia Boutella

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Sometimes too much sheer can leave a naked dress more “naked” than “dress.” But other times, a few bits of sheer fabric is just one element helping to make up a larger picture. Take Jodie Turner-Smith’s Gucci gown, where the sheer paneling in the skirt may not even be the first thing you notice.