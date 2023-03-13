America’s infatuation with opaque, body-obscuring clothing first began in the 17th century when the Puritans arrived on the Mayflower. After remaining the standard for most of the past few centuries, Hollywood decided last night that opaque clothing’s days are over. On the Oscars afterpart circuit, just about everyone and (quite literally in some cases) their mother wore sheer clothing.

Oh, nipples were freed. Curves were put on display. Sternums were teased. Naked dresses more than lived up to their name. Aside from the Best Picture-winning film, the thing that was truly everywhere all at once last night was sheer fabric.

The sheer amount of sheer fabric proved a definitive sheer in the history of red carpet fashion. While we can’t pretend to round up every last nearly naked dress in Los Angeles last night, here’s a healthy handful to give you an idea of just how prevalent the trend was.

The Classic Naked Dresses

Laura Harrier in Saint Laurent Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images Vittoria Ceretti in Ann Demeulemeester Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images Emily Ratajkowski in Feben. Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images Ciara Lionel Hahn/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Alessandra Ambrosio in Dundas. Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images Daisy Edgar-Jones in Gucci. Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Emma Chamberlain in KNWLS. Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Becky G Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images INFO 1/8

These were takes on your classic naked dress (sometimes worn by masters of the form—Hello, EmRata).

Sheer Suiting

Liu Wen in Gucci. Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Ariana DeBose Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Harvey Guillen in Christian Siriano. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Teyana Taylor. John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images INFO 1/4

Dresses aren’t the only garment getting the “naked” treatment these days. Guests like Ariana DeBose and Teyana Taylor proved sheer suiting and separates are having a moment.

Sheer for Boys

Shawn Mendes in Dolce & Gabanna Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Hunter Doohan in Dolce & Gabanna. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Leland Fraser Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images Chris Olsen Jesse Grant/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images INFO 1/4

The trend isn’t reserved for just one gender. Boys are experimenting with sheer shirting, too. Those looks range from Shawn Mendes’s peek-a-boo turtleneck to Hunter Doohan’s fully sheer and embroidered shirt.

Half and Half

Donatella Versace in Versace John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images Zoë Saldana in a Cartier cape. Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Thuso Mbedu in Dior haute couture Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Eva Longoria in Zuhair Murad. Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images INFO 1/4

We have a distinct memory of Beyoncé explaining that Destiny’s Child never wanted to expose too much with their costumes. If they wore short shorts, they’d keep their top half covered, or a belly shirt would be paired with baggy pants. That’s also a good rule of thumb when pulling off a more mature and sophisticated version of the sheer trend. Match a sheer top with an opaque skirt (or vice versa) as these attendees did.

Mother-Daughter Sheer

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Yes, actress Christa Miller and her daughter, the musician Charlotte Lawrence, both showed up in sheer dresses (Lawrence’s is Saint Laurent).

Sheer as Part of the Bigger Picture

Jodie Turner-Smith in Gucci. Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Sofia Boutella Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Sometimes too much sheer can leave a naked dress more “naked” than “dress.” But other times, a few bits of sheer fabric is just one element helping to make up a larger picture. Take Jodie Turner-Smith’s Gucci gown, where the sheer paneling in the skirt may not even be the first thing you notice.