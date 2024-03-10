The award season train has reached its final station: The 96th annual Academy Awards. After months of speeches, audience reaction shots, online discussion, and presenter bits—both successful and not—film’s biggest night is finally upon us. Will Oppenheimer end its successful run this season with the ultimate Best Picture win, or will an underdog like Past Lives or Anatomy of a Fall sneak in at the last minute? Who will take home what has likely been the most debated award of this year, Best Actress? And will Jimmy Kimmel bring laughs or prove the futility of award show hosts once and for all?

These questions and more will be answered now that the stars are descending the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, but first comes the red carpet. Margot Robbie has one last chance to embody Barbie before the clock strikes midnight on the film season, and Emma Stone has a whole new array of Louis Vuitton wares to pick from. But what will Lily Gladstone, Colman Domingo, and other nominees wear on this big night? Plus, the return of former winners means the red carpet will be filled with A-listers showing off their best evening attire, and the promise of a Zendaya appearance guarantees we’re in for quite a night, style-wise. So, before we get to the films, let’s take a much-deserved moment to enjoy the fashion. Keep scrolling for a break down every dress, suit, shoe, and piece of jewelry that walked the Oscars red carpet.

Margot Robbie Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images In Versace with Fred Leighton jewelry.

Zendaya Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images In Armani Privé with Bulgari jewelry.

Ariana Grande Photo by Marleen Moise/Getty Images In Giambattista Valli Haute Couture with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Billie Eilish Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images In Chanel.

America Ferrera Photo by Marleen Moise/Getty Images In Versace with Pomellato jewelry and Stuart Weitzman heels.

Ryan Gosling Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images In Gucci with a Tag Heuer watch.

Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig Marleen Moise/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Baumbach is in Dior Men. Gerwig is in Gucci with Boucheron jewelry.

Lily Gladstone Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images In Gucci in collaboration with Joe Big Mountain of Ironhouse Quillwork with Bulgari jewelry and Christian Louboutin heels.

Jennifer Lawrence Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images In Dior Haute Couture with Swarovski jewelry.

Emma Stone Photo by John Shearer/WireImage In Louis Vuitton.

Sandra Hüller Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images In Schiaparelli with Cartier jewelry.

Bradley Cooper Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images In Louis Vuitton.

Florence Pugh Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images In Del Core with Bulgari jewelry.

Greta Lee Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images In Loewe with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Cillian Murphy Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images In an Omega watch.

Colman Domingo Photo by DAVID SWANSON/AFP via Getty Images In Louis Vuitton with David Yurman jewelry and an Omega watch.

Anya Taylor-Joy Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images In Dior Haute Couture with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Michelle Yeoh Photo by John Shearer/WireImage In Balenciaga couture with Cindy Chao jewelry.

Willem Dafoe Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Ramy Youssef Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Lupita Nyong'o Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images In Armani Privé with De Beers jewelry.

Dominic Sessa Marleen Moise/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Tom Ford with an Omega watch.

Charlize Theron Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images In Dior Haute Couture with Boucheron jewelry.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images In Louis Vuitton with Moussaieff jewelry and an Omega watch.

Ke Huy Quan Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images In Giorgio Armani with Cartier jewelry.

Laverne Cox FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images In vintage Mugler and Marco Morante with jewelry from Al Zain, Le Vian, Anabela Chan, and ZYDO.

Teo Yoo Photo by Alberto Rodriguez/Variety via Getty Images In Cartier jewelry and Christian Louboutin shoes.

Celine Song Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images In Loewe.

Carey Mulligan Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images In Balenciaga couture with Fred Leighton jewelry.

Issa Rae Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images In Ami Paris with Gianvito Rossi shoes.

Jodie Foster Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images In Loewe with jewelry from Kwiat and Fred Leighton.

Jeffrey Wright Photo by Marleen Moise/Getty Images In an Omega watch.

Sterling K. Brown Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images In Dior Men with Boucheron jewelry and Bruno Magli shoes.

Brendan Fraser Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images In an Omega watch.

Gabrielle Union-Wade and Dwyane Wade Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Union is in Carolina Herrera with Tiffany & Co. jewelry and Stuart Weitzman heels. Wade is in Atelier Versace with Christian Louboutin shoes and Cartier jewelry.

Rita Moreno Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Emily Blunt Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images In Schiaparelli Couture with Alexandre Birman heels and Tiffany & Co. jewelry

John Krasinski Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images In Christian Louboutin shoes.

Becky G Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images In Vera Wang with Christian Louboutin heels.

Cynthia Erivo Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images In Louis Vuitton.

Riko Shibata and Nicolas Cage Photo by John Shearer/WireImage

Erika Alexander Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images In Christian Siriano.

Simu Liu and Allison Hsu Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Liu in Fendi with Christian Louboutin shoes, a Jacob & Co. watch, and De Beers jewelry.

Danielle Brooks Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images In Dolce & Gabbana with Betsy Johnson heels and De Beers jewelry.

Quannah Chasinghorse Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Catherine O’Hara Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In jewelry from Smiling Rocks and Rahaminov Diamonds and a Mae Cassidy bag.

Regina King Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images In Atelier Versace with Pomellato jewelry and Christian Louboutin heels.

Mark Ronson Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images In Gucci.

Vanessa Hudgens Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Vera Wang with Chopard jewelry.

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images In Gucci with jewelry from Kwiat and Fred Leighton.

Grace Gummer Photo by John Shearer/WireImage In Gucci with Briony Raymond jewelry.

Eva Longoria Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images In Tamara Ralph with Bucherer jewelry.

Fran Drescher Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Martin Scorsese Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images

John Ortiz Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Chris Hemsworth Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Annette Bening David Fisher/Shutterstock In Armani with Martin Katz jewelry.

Susan Downey and Robert Downey Jr. Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images Susan is in Saint Laurent. Robert is in Saint Laurent with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Kingsley Ben-Adir Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images In Gucci.

Cord Jefferson Photo by Aliah Anderson/Getty Images In Zegna with an Omega watch.

Marlee Matlin Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WWD via Getty Images In Rodarte with Briony Raymond jewelry.

Lena Waithe Photo by John Shearer/WireImage In Reiss.

Taylor Zakhar Perez Marleen Moise/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Prada with a Vacheron Constantin watch.

Justine Triet Photo by Aliah Anderson/Getty Images

Julianne Hough Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Alexandre Vauthier.

Leslie Bibb Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images In Dolce & Gabbana with jewelry from Fred Leighton and Kwiat.

Sam Rockwell David Fisher/Shutterstock In Dolce & Gabbana with Christian Louboutin shoes.

Ava DuVernay Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images In Louis Vuitton with Reza jewelry.

Riz Ahmed Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images In Marni.

Xochitl Gomez Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images

Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images Nolan in Dior Men.

Matthew McConaughey Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images In Cindy Chao jewelry and a Jacob & Co. watch.

Camila Alves Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Jamie Lee Curtis Photo by Marleen Moise/Getty Images In Dolce & Gabbana.

Janae Collins Photo by Marleen Moise/Getty Images

Mary Steenburgen Photo by John Shearer/WireImage In Tom Ford.

Brittany Snow John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images In Mônot with Pomellato jewelry and Christian Louboutin heels.

Andrea Riseborough Photo by Alberto Rodriguez/Variety via Getty Images In Loewe.

Octavia Spencer Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Munn is in Fendi Couture with Bucherer jewelry. Mulaney is in Fendi Mens.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Zuhair Murad.

Hailee Steinfeld Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images In Elie Saab couture with Chopard jewelry and Jimmy Choo heels.

Ncuti Gatwa David Fisher/Shutterstock In Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Jessica Lange Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images In Martin Katz jewelry.

Roger Federer Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images

Dwayne Johnson Photo by John Shearer/WireImage In Dolce & Gabbana with Christian Louboutin shoes.

Melissa McCarthy Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images In Dena Kemp.

Liza Koshy Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Marchesa with Simon G jewelry.

Tamsin Egerton and Josh Hartnett Todd Williamson/Shutterstock Hartnett is in Berluti.

Jack Quaid George Pimentel/Shutterstock In Christian Louboutin shoes and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Matt Bomer Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images In Brunello Cucinelli with a Tag Heuer watch.

Jon Batiste and Suleika Jaouad David Fisher/Shutterstock Batiste is in Zegna with Jared jewelry.

Kate McKinnon Chelsea Lauren/BEI/Shutterstock In Bucherer jewelry.

John Magaro George Pimentel/Shutterstock In a Breitling watch and Christian Louboutin shoes.

Mahershala Ali John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images Ali is in Christian Louboutin shoes.

Andrea Bocelli Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Tantoo Cardinal David Fisher/Shutterstock In Dolce & Gabbana with Martin Katz jewelry.

Amelia Dimoldenberg David Fisher/Shutterstock In Gucci.

Kelly Ripa Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images In vintage Donna Karan.

Cara Jade Myers George Pimentel/Shutterstock In Georges Chakra Couture.

Mario Lopez Photo by John Shearer/WireImage In Paul Smith.