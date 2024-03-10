OSCARS 2024

Every Look From the Oscars Red Carpet 2024

Emma Stone
(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The award season train has reached its final station: The 96th annual Academy Awards. After months of speeches, audience reaction shots, online discussion, and presenter bits—both successful and not—film’s biggest night is finally upon us. Will Oppenheimer end its successful run this season with the ultimate Best Picture win, or will an underdog like Past Lives or Anatomy of a Fall sneak in at the last minute? Who will take home what has likely been the most debated award of this year, Best Actress? And will Jimmy Kimmel bring laughs or prove the futility of award show hosts once and for all?

These questions and more will be answered now that the stars are descending the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, but first comes the red carpet. Margot Robbie has one last chance to embody Barbie before the clock strikes midnight on the film season, and Emma Stone has a whole new array of Louis Vuitton wares to pick from. But what will Lily Gladstone, Colman Domingo, and other nominees wear on this big night? Plus, the return of former winners means the red carpet will be filled with A-listers showing off their best evening attire, and the promise of a Zendaya appearance guarantees we’re in for quite a night, style-wise. So, before we get to the films, let’s take a much-deserved moment to enjoy the fashion. Keep scrolling for a break down every dress, suit, shoe, and piece of jewelry that walked the Oscars red carpet.

Margot Robbie
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

In Versace with Fred Leighton jewelry.

Zendaya
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

In Armani Privé with Bulgari jewelry.

Ariana Grande
Photo by Marleen Moise/Getty Images

In Giambattista Valli Haute Couture with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Billie Eilish
Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

In Chanel.

America Ferrera
Photo by Marleen Moise/Getty Images

In Versace with Pomellato jewelry and Stuart Weitzman heels.

Ryan Gosling
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In Gucci with a Tag Heuer watch.

Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig
Marleen Moise/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Baumbach is in Dior Men. Gerwig is in Gucci with Boucheron jewelry.

Lily Gladstone
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

In Gucci in collaboration with Joe Big Mountain of Ironhouse Quillwork with Bulgari jewelry and Christian Louboutin heels.

Jennifer Lawrence
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

In Dior Haute Couture with Swarovski jewelry.

Emma Stone
Photo by John Shearer/WireImage

In Louis Vuitton.

Sandra Hüller
Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images

In Schiaparelli with Cartier jewelry.

Bradley Cooper
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton.

Florence Pugh
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In Del Core with Bulgari jewelry.

Greta Lee
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

In Loewe with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Cillian Murphy
Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

In an Omega watch.

Colman Domingo
Photo by DAVID SWANSON/AFP via Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton with David Yurman jewelry and an Omega watch.

Anya Taylor-Joy
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In Dior Haute Couture with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Michelle Yeoh
Photo by John Shearer/WireImage

In Balenciaga couture with Cindy Chao jewelry.

Willem Dafoe
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Ramy Youssef
Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Lupita Nyong'o
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

In Armani Privé with De Beers jewelry.

Dominic Sessa
Marleen Moise/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Tom Ford with an Omega watch.

Charlize Theron
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

In Dior Haute Couture with Boucheron jewelry.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton with Moussaieff jewelry and an Omega watch.

Ke Huy Quan
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In Giorgio Armani with Cartier jewelry.

Laverne Cox
FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images

In vintage Mugler and Marco Morante with jewelry from Al Zain, Le Vian, Anabela Chan, and ZYDO.

Teo Yoo
Photo by Alberto Rodriguez/Variety via Getty Images

In Cartier jewelry and Christian Louboutin shoes.

Celine Song
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In Loewe.

Carey Mulligan
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

In Balenciaga couture with Fred Leighton jewelry.

Issa Rae
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In Ami Paris with Gianvito Rossi shoes.

Jodie Foster
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In Loewe with jewelry from Kwiat and Fred Leighton.

Jeffrey Wright
Photo by Marleen Moise/Getty Images

In an Omega watch.

Sterling K. Brown
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In Dior Men with Boucheron jewelry and Bruno Magli shoes.

Brendan Fraser
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In an Omega watch.

Gabrielle Union-Wade and Dwyane Wade
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Union is in Carolina Herrera with Tiffany & Co. jewelry and Stuart Weitzman heels. Wade is in Atelier Versace with Christian Louboutin shoes and Cartier jewelry.

Rita Moreno
Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images
Emily Blunt
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In Schiaparelli Couture with Alexandre Birman heels and Tiffany & Co. jewelry

John Krasinski
Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

In Christian Louboutin shoes.

Becky G
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

In Vera Wang with Christian Louboutin heels.

Cynthia Erivo
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton.

Riko Shibata and Nicolas Cage
Photo by John Shearer/WireImage
Erika Alexander
Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

In Christian Siriano.

Simu Liu and Allison Hsu
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Liu in Fendi with Christian Louboutin shoes, a Jacob & Co. watch, and De Beers jewelry.

Danielle Brooks
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

In Dolce & Gabbana with Betsy Johnson heels and De Beers jewelry.

Quannah Chasinghorse
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Catherine O’Hara
Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In jewelry from Smiling Rocks and Rahaminov Diamonds and a Mae Cassidy bag.

Regina King
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In Atelier Versace with Pomellato jewelry and Christian Louboutin heels.

Mark Ronson
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In Gucci.

Vanessa Hudgens
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Vera Wang with Chopard jewelry.

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In Gucci with jewelry from Kwiat and Fred Leighton.

Grace Gummer
Photo by John Shearer/WireImage

In Gucci with Briony Raymond jewelry.

Eva Longoria
Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

In Tamara Ralph with Bucherer jewelry.

Fran Drescher
Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Martin Scorsese
Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images
John Ortiz
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Chris Hemsworth
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Annette Bening
David Fisher/Shutterstock

In Armani with Martin Katz jewelry.

Susan Downey and Robert Downey Jr.
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Susan is in Saint Laurent. Robert is in Saint Laurent with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Kingsley Ben-Adir
Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

In Gucci.

Cord Jefferson
Photo by Aliah Anderson/Getty Images

In Zegna with an Omega watch.

Marlee Matlin
Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WWD via Getty Images

In Rodarte with Briony Raymond jewelry.

Lena Waithe
Photo by John Shearer/WireImage

In Reiss.

Taylor Zakhar Perez
Marleen Moise/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Prada with a Vacheron Constantin watch.

Justine Triet
Photo by Aliah Anderson/Getty Images
Julianne Hough
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Alexandre Vauthier.

Leslie Bibb
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In Dolce & Gabbana with jewelry from Fred Leighton and Kwiat.

Sam Rockwell
David Fisher/Shutterstock

In Dolce & Gabbana with Christian Louboutin shoes.

Ava DuVernay
Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton with Reza jewelry.

Riz Ahmed
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

In Marni.

Xochitl Gomez
Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images
Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Nolan in Dior Men.

Matthew McConaughey
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

In Cindy Chao jewelry and a Jacob & Co. watch.

Camila Alves
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Jamie Lee Curtis
Photo by Marleen Moise/Getty Images

In Dolce & Gabbana.

Janae Collins
Photo by Marleen Moise/Getty Images
Mary Steenburgen
Photo by John Shearer/WireImage

In Tom Ford.

Brittany Snow
John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

In Mônot with Pomellato jewelry and Christian Louboutin heels.

Andrea Riseborough
Photo by Alberto Rodriguez/Variety via Getty Images

In Loewe.

Octavia Spencer
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images
John Mulaney and Olivia Munn
Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Munn is in Fendi Couture with Bucherer jewelry. Mulaney is in Fendi Mens.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Zuhair Murad.

Hailee Steinfeld
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In Elie Saab couture with Chopard jewelry and Jimmy Choo heels.

Ncuti Gatwa
David Fisher/Shutterstock

In Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Jessica Lange
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In Martin Katz jewelry.

Roger Federer
Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images
Dwayne Johnson
Photo by John Shearer/WireImage

In Dolce & Gabbana with Christian Louboutin shoes.

Melissa McCarthy
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

In Dena Kemp.

Liza Koshy
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Marchesa with Simon G jewelry.

Tamsin Egerton and Josh Hartnett
Todd Williamson/Shutterstock

Hartnett is in Berluti.

Jack Quaid
George Pimentel/Shutterstock

In Christian Louboutin shoes and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Matt Bomer
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In Brunello Cucinelli with a Tag Heuer watch.

Jon Batiste and Suleika Jaouad
David Fisher/Shutterstock

Batiste is in Zegna with Jared jewelry.

Kate McKinnon
Chelsea Lauren/BEI/Shutterstock

In Bucherer jewelry.

John Magaro
George Pimentel/Shutterstock

In a Breitling watch and Christian Louboutin shoes.

Mahershala Ali
John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

Ali is in Christian Louboutin shoes.

Andrea Bocelli
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Tantoo Cardinal
David Fisher/Shutterstock

In Dolce & Gabbana with Martin Katz jewelry.

Amelia Dimoldenberg
David Fisher/Shutterstock

In Gucci.

Kelly Ripa
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

In vintage Donna Karan.

Cara Jade Myers
George Pimentel/Shutterstock

In Georges Chakra Couture.

Mario Lopez
Photo by John Shearer/WireImage

In Paul Smith.

Jacqueline Stewart
Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images