The award season train has reached its final station: The 96th annual Academy Awards. After months of speeches, audience reaction shots, online discussion, and presenter bits—both successful and not—film’s biggest night is finally upon us. Will
Oppenheimer end its successful run this season with the ultimate Best Picture win, or will an underdog like Past Lives or Anatomy of a Fall sneak in at the last minute? Who will take home what has likely been the most debated award of this year, Best Actress? And will Jimmy Kimmel bring laughs or prove the futility of award show hosts once and for all?
These questions and more will be answered now that the stars are descending the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, but first comes the red carpet. Margot Robbie has one last chance to
embody Barbie before the clock strikes midnight on the film season, and Emma Stone has a whole new array of Louis Vuitton wares to pick from. But what will Lily Gladstone, Colman Domingo, and other nominees wear on this big night? Plus, the return of former winners means the red carpet will be filled with A-listers showing off their best evening attire, and the promise of a Zendaya appearance guarantees we're in for quite a night, style-wise. So, before we get to the films, let's take a much-deserved moment to enjoy the fashion. Keep scrolling for a break down every dress, suit, shoe, and piece of jewelry that walked the Oscars red carpet.
In Versace with Fred Leighton jewelry.
In Armani Privé with Bulgari jewelry.
In Giambattista Valli Haute Couture with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
In Versace with Pomellato jewelry and Stuart Weitzman heels.
In Gucci with a Tag Heuer watch.
Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig
Baumbach is in Dior Men. Gerwig is in Gucci with Boucheron jewelry.
In Gucci in collaboration with Joe Big Mountain of Ironhouse Quillwork with Bulgari jewelry and Christian Louboutin heels.
In Dior Haute Couture with Swarovski jewelry.
In Schiaparelli with Cartier jewelry.
In Del Core with Bulgari jewelry.
In Loewe with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
In Louis Vuitton with David Yurman jewelry and an Omega watch.
In Dior Haute Couture with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
In Balenciaga couture with Cindy Chao jewelry.
In Armani Privé with De Beers jewelry.
In Tom Ford with an Omega watch.
In Dior Haute Couture with Boucheron jewelry.
In Louis Vuitton with Moussaieff jewelry and an Omega watch.
In Giorgio Armani with Cartier jewelry.
In vintage Mugler and Marco Morante with jewelry from Al Zain, Le Vian, Anabela Chan, and ZYDO.
In Cartier jewelry and Christian Louboutin shoes.
In Balenciaga couture with Fred Leighton jewelry.
In Ami Paris with Gianvito Rossi shoes.
In Loewe with jewelry from Kwiat and Fred Leighton.
In Dior Men with Boucheron jewelry and Bruno Magli shoes.
Gabrielle Union-Wade and Dwyane Wade
Union is in Carolina Herrera with Tiffany & Co. jewelry and Stuart Weitzman heels. Wade is in Atelier Versace with Christian Louboutin shoes and Cartier jewelry.
In Schiaparelli Couture with Alexandre Birman heels and Tiffany & Co. jewelry
In Christian Louboutin shoes.
In Vera Wang with Christian Louboutin heels.
Riko Shibata and Nicolas Cage
Liu in Fendi with Christian Louboutin shoes, a Jacob & Co. watch, and De Beers jewelry.
In Dolce & Gabbana with Betsy Johnson heels and De Beers jewelry.
In jewelry from Smiling Rocks and Rahaminov Diamonds and a Mae Cassidy bag.
In Atelier Versace with Pomellato jewelry and Christian Louboutin heels.
In Vera Wang with Chopard jewelry.
Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons
In Gucci with jewelry from Kwiat and Fred Leighton.
In Gucci with Briony Raymond jewelry.
In Tamara Ralph with Bucherer jewelry.
In Armani with Martin Katz jewelry.
Susan Downey and Robert Downey Jr.
Susan is in Saint Laurent. Robert is in Saint Laurent with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
In Zegna with an Omega watch.
In Rodarte with Briony Raymond jewelry.
In Prada with a Vacheron Constantin watch.
In Dolce & Gabbana with jewelry from Fred Leighton and Kwiat.
In Dolce & Gabbana with Christian Louboutin shoes.
In Louis Vuitton with Reza jewelry.
Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas
In Cindy Chao jewelry and a Jacob & Co. watch.
In Mônot with Pomellato jewelry and Christian Louboutin heels.
John Mulaney and Olivia Munn
Munn is in Fendi Couture with Bucherer jewelry. Mulaney is in Fendi Mens.
In Elie Saab couture with Chopard jewelry and Jimmy Choo heels.
In Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
In Dolce & Gabbana with Christian Louboutin shoes.
In Marchesa with Simon G jewelry.
Tamsin Egerton and Josh Hartnett
In Christian Louboutin shoes and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
In Brunello Cucinelli with a Tag Heuer watch.
Jon Batiste and Suleika Jaouad
Batiste is in Zegna with Jared jewelry.
In a Breitling watch and Christian Louboutin shoes.
Ali is in Christian Louboutin shoes.
In Dolce & Gabbana with Martin Katz jewelry.
In Georges Chakra Couture.
