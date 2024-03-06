Louis Vuitton Celebrates 10 Chic Years of Nicolas Ghesquière

In today’s fast-paced fashion landscape—where creative directors play musical chairs, switching houses every few seasons—10 years can feel like a lifetime. So womenswear creative director Nicolas Ghesquière’s fall 2024 10-year anniversary show for Louis Vuitton was not just an exciting tribute to the designer’s body of work, but also a rare and genuine celebration of his unique design DNA, which continues to meld a unique sort of futurism with old-school craft.

With 63 looks total, the collection was big enough to include a bevy of references to Ghesquière’s past work. There were metallic-thread embroidered jackets that would have looked equally at home on Louis XVI as they would on a main character in Star Wars. Then, lush sporty leather jackets with those signature racer-like stripes, blown to out-of-this-world proportions—in typical Ghesquière fashion—with voluminous, metallic-flecked tutus. Sheer pastel dresses were decked out in reflective mirror pieces and paired with oversize, chunky and fluffy mittens in shades of baby blue or chocolate brown.

It was a collection that can only be described as a feast for the eyes. There was certainly no lack of eye-catching details that warranted a second look. Yet somehow, the accessories weren’t overshadowed. Snakeskin Petite Malles or sturdy Almas and mini trunk cases—take your pick! Futuristic ankle boots in bright white and jazzy black-and-white brogues dominated the footwear realm.

Ghesquière has built a playful presence in the Louis Vuitton ready-to-wear universe, one that feels so distinct to the brand yet still experimental—an idea unfamiliar to most European brands that began as leatherwear labels. That cheekiness came through for fall 2024 in sky-high shoulders constructed out of fur, or the cat ear-shaped beanies and egglike bags. Still, as with Ghesquière’s collections of the past, there was a smart balance of art and commerce.

A letter placed on guests’ seats at the show referenced the designer’s journey and expansion of the philosophy of Louis Vuitton. “This is a particular evening. A meaningful evening,” the note stated. “Ten years ago, you came to my first show for Louis Vuitton. I remember the feeling of ‘beginning,’ the immense joy I felt to be among you. This joy is still here. Ten years later, this evening is a new dawn…” One thing you can always count on is for Ghesquière to deliver a little bit of fantasy. His version of fashion is one that makes you think—and sometimes, stops you dead in your tracks. All these years later, Ghesquière continues to keep us enthralled. Here’s to ten more.