The allure of tennis whites has been widely discussed. But what about tennis tighty-whities? Well, fresh off her debut Challengers red carpet appearance on Tuesday, Zendaya made the case for briefs-as-outerwear while promoting her new tennis flick in Australia.

Zendaya and her stylist Law Roach tapped Lacoste’s buzzy new creative director Pelagia Kolotouros to create a custom monochrome look. The actress’ outfit (based on the designer’s recent fall 2024 collection) featured a sleeveless crop top, complete with glittery details along the neckline and matching high-waisted briefs. An entirely see-through maxi skirt, which the actress sported loosely on her hips, added even more intrigue to the look. And like her Loewe premiere look, this Lacoste skirt was also designed with a thigh-high slit.

From there, Zendaya topped off her outfit with flashy matching heels, a selection of Bulgari jewelry, and a tousled updo. It’s clear that Zendaya and Roach and tapping into their sporty side for the Challengers press tour. There’s definitely lots of tenniscore and athleisure sprinkled in, but there’s also a throughline of trendier red carpet elements like sequined and sheer fabrics and exposed undergarments.

@warnerbrosau

The actress later joined her co-stars, Mike Faist and Josh O’Connor, during press outside of Syndey’s Opera House. Faist looked classic in a tan suit that he paired with a white button down. O’Connor brought a bit of an edge to things with a black tank top, pants, and a leather motorcycle jacket.

@warnerbrosau

Compared to her most recent press run for Dune: Part Two, Zendaya’s Challengers outfits have an entirely different tone. Which makes sense given that she plays a Fremen in the former and a buzzy tennis professional in the latter. But still, Zendaya and Roach appear to be continuing Dune’s themed dressing, albeit with a more sporty twist. There has yet to be a major archival moment, like the actress’ Mugler cyborg suit, though.

The actress’ custom Loewe gown, designed in the perfect shade of Wimbledon green, was embroidered with an outline of a tennis player serving. And her latest Lacoste moment is yet another homage to the sport—tennis legends like Venus Williams, Novak Djokovic, and founder René Lacoste all sported the French brand on the court. There are plenty of stops left on Zendaya’s Challengers press tour and only time will tell what the actress intends to serve up next.