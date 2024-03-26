Game, set, Zendaya. Hot off her jaw-dropping Dune: Part Two journey, Zendaya returned to the red carpet last night for the Australian premiere of her upcoming tennis flick, Challengers. And, of course, the actress served up a look that only she could. Oh, and she even made some time to unveil her new honey blonde locks, too.

Zendaya slipped into a glittery custom look from Loewe (the brand’s designer Jonathan Anderson was tapped to design costumes for the movie) that was equal parts classic gala gown and press tour method dressing. The piece featured a plunging, low-cut neckline that was accented by an equally daring thigh-high slit. Zendaya’s premiere look referenced her on-screen character (she plays Tashi, a young tennis professional, in the film) by depicting a shadow of a player serving a tennis ball—if you look closely, there’s a silhouette of a ball just under her bustier.

From there, the actress sported matching Loewe pumps, silver chandelier earrings, and smoked-out green eyeshadow. Zendaya also unveiled a notable beauty transformation since we last saw her a few days ago (fittingly, during a California tennis date with her boyfriend Tom Holland) in the form of freshly dyed blonde hair styled in an elegant updo.

James Gourley/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Zendaya’s co-stars Mike Faist and Josh O’Connor—who are competing for the actress’ affection in the film—went for classic menswear looks, both of which were also courtesy of Loewe. Faist sported a navy suit and white button down while O’Connor went for a brown moment complete with purple sneakers.

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Challengers hits theaters at the tail end of April which means there are at least a few more weeks of top-notch red carpet moments from where this glitzy gown came from. It’s safe to assume there will be plenty of Loewe looks given Anderson’s role in the film—those Polly Pocket skirts from the brand’s recent spring collection would make for the perfect tennis sets.

But also expect the actress and her image architect Law Roach to mix in some sporting references as well (this dress’ particular shade of green happens to be unofficial color of perhaps the famous tennis tournament, Wimbledon). Clearly, Zendaya is showing no signs of slowing down her embrace of themed dressing anytime soon.