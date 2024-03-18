Zendaya isn’t yet on full promotion duties for her upcoming steamy tennis flick, Challengers. But, yesterday, the actress provided a glimpse as to what she may have in store for the coming weeks with the help of a special someone: her longtime boyfriend, Tom Holland. On Sunday, the pair—last spotted together in early February—coupled up to watch the finals of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California.

Of course, Zendaya and Tom slipped into their best spectating outfits to soak in the match between Poland’s Iga Swiatek and Greece’s Maria Sakkari. Zendaya, who takes on the role of tennis pro Tashi Duncan in Challengers, sported a white tank top (as did her boyfriend) with a matching Louis Vuitton jacket and mini skirt. The actress rounded out her look with a casual, curled hairstyle, stud earrings, and white sneakers. Tom, for his part, got in on things with a button down shirt and tinted sunglasses. The couple were spotted in the stands singing along to “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” and practicing their fist pump celebrations, too.

While it’s safe to assume Zendaya will slip into looks much more formal for her Challengers press circuit, her all-white outfit might’ve given us a few pointers. Perhaps some Spandex and lycra? Or perhaps some looks from Loewe? The Jonathan Anderson-designed brand created the entire wardrobe for the movie.

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

After the match, Zendaya chatted with Swiatek who earned a straight sets victory over Sakkar. Adorably, Holland was seen in the background snapping photos of the pair. The tennis player later took to her Instagram story, writing “What just happened? Thank you Zendaya for being kind, funny and mindful.” The actress reposted the photo, saying “It was an absolute pleasure to meet you and watch you play, many, many congratulations!”

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

In the Luca Guadagnino-directed Challengers, Zendaya’s character is at the center of an intense love triangle between Art (Mike Faist) and Patrick (Josh O’Connor) who are competing to be both her client and, more importantly, her lover. The actress and her stylist Law Roach, fresh off their jaw-dropping Dune: Part Two press tour, definitely have something special up their sleeves. “The movie is centered around tennis,” Roach told W earlier this month, adding “And I’m looking forward to playing in that world.”