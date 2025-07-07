Making a relationship debut in all-white must be a good omen, right? If so, Monica Barbaro and Andrew Garfield will be walking down the aisle before you know it. We may be getting ahead of ourselves—the couple was only just seen packing on the PDA for the first time, taking their new relationship out for a spin on Sunday while attending Wimbledon together.

Barbaro and Garfield matched in monochrome looks at the tennis tournament. Both dressed in head-to-toe Ralph Lauren; Barbaro stayed cool in a white slip dress, strappy heels, and a brown handbag. Garfield, meanwhile, opted for a white top and pants with a cable-knit sweater tied around his shoulders, plus brown suede brogues that broke up the ensemble and coordinated well with Barbaro’s bag.

Karwai Tang/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The actors held hands while walking around the tennis tournament before settling in to watch the match between Sonay Kartal and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. In the stands, the displays of affection continued, with Garfield kissing his alleged girlfriend on the cheek at one point.

It is assumed Barbaro and Garfield met back in January at W’s Best Performances party in Los Angeles, where they were seen talking throughout the night. Then, a month later, the two attended a performance of Richard II starring Jonathan Bailey on the West End together. At that point, People reported that the pair was “spending time together quietly,” as they began making more joint appearances in public. They were seen walking on the beach in Malibu in May as well as attending a performance of Oh, Mary! alongside Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams, and John C. Reilly. The Wimbledon outing, however, is the most obvious evidence of the pair’s relationship to date.

Barbaro, Garfield, Eddie Redmayne, and W’s Editor at Large Lynn Hirschberg at the magazine’s Best Performances Party in January 2025. Jerritt Clark/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

