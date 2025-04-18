After almost 60 years in business, Ralph Lauren still knows how to create a sense of occasion. Following his destination spring 2025 show in the Hamptons in September, the designer returned to Manhattan on Thursday to unveil his fall 2025 collection. The setting: Jack Shainman’s new gallery space in Tribeca, a sun-drenched Beaux-Arts former bank where marble columns, gilded ceilings, and a stately staircase set the scene. The guest list was equally grand, with Anne Hathaway, Michelle Williams, Naomi Watts, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Eiza González, Ryan Destiny, Andra Day, Sadie Sink, and The White Lotus’s Sarah Catherine Hook filling the front row. Kacey Musgraves in a cowboy hat completed the tableau.

Titled The Modern Romantics, the collection leaned into Lauren’s signature storytelling—this time with a darker, moodier lens. While the designer’s signature Western flair was still evident (see: sturdy riding boots and wide belts), this was a more poetic kind of Americana. The florals were deeper, the palette richer, and the silhouettes infused with a quiet tension: a woman who can move easily between weathered leather and tiers of silk ruffles.

Anne Hathaway, Michelle Williams, and Naomi Watts. Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Eiza González, Kacey Musgraves, and Andra Day. Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The tension was the point. In Lauren’s world, romantics aren’t whimsical dreamers—they’re grounded, confident, and entirely in control of their aesthetic. The show notes spoke of “plays of masculine-and-feminine” a mix of “rugged-and-refined” and the clothes brought that to life: a frilly white shirt worn with slim trousers and a camel wrap coat had the swagger of a modern-day dandy (timely, as the Costume Institute’s upcoming Superfine: Tailoring Black Style exhibition brings the dandy archetype back into the cultural spotlight), while a leather bustier paired with an office-appropriate skirt offered an unexpected take on minimalism. Aviator jackets were hand-distressed, boots crept high over the knee, and a classic velvet blazer arrived in royal purple—equal parts Prince and poet.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Texture was everywhere. Lauren’s artisans turned up the volume with a dégradé jacket that faded from leather into suede, a one-of-a-kind effect created through a manual dyeing process. A black boiler suit was elevated with silk linings and leather-covered industrial snaps. Elsewhere, corded velvet was airbrushed and hand-printed to evoke painterly florals, while lace and embroidery softened the edges.

And, of course, the gowns. No Ralph Lauren show is complete without a red carpet moment or ten, and this season’s offerings delivered in the form of breezy halter dresses and—for a glittering daytime look—a sequined sweater with a hand-beaded floral medallion that nodded to a pice originall worn by Clotilde Holby in a 1980s Ralph Lauren ad campaign. Two dramatic takes on the shirt dress closed the show: one, a riff on a tuxedo shirt in layers of sheer black silk chiffon and the other a floor-grazing off white number with floral embroidery.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The shift from his usual evening affairs to daylight was intentional—another example of Lauren playing with contrast. Now 85, the designer remains steadfast in his vision: romantic, yes, but never nostalgic. These women—his women—aren’t looking back. They’re rewriting the rules of elegance in real time.