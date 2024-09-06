Ralph Lauren brought New York Fashion Week out East on Thursday, September 5.

One day ahead of the official show calendar, the fashion crowd descended upon the picturesque Long Island town of Bridgehampton, New York. The destination was of particular significance to Lauren as the 84-year-old has long thought of the Hamptons as both home and creative refuge. “It’s a natural world of endless blue skies, the ocean, green fields, and white fences, rusticity and elegance with a quality of light that drew artists here decades ago,” he stated in the show notes.

The Khalily Stables were completely transformed into an immersive Ralph Lauren experience for the occasion. Guests including Usher, Kacey Musgraves, Jill Biden, Laura Dern, Tom Hiddleston, Colman Domingo, and Jude Law were greeted with cocktails, and horseback riders, outfitted in Ralph Lauren Polo, naturally, who galloped about. But it was a selection of Lauren’s famous classic car collection that perhaps drew the most attention.

Lexie Moreland/WWD/Getty Images

Photo by Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images

Photo by Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images

Photo by Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images

One of the grassy paddocks had been converted into a runway, where supermodels and forever friends Naomi Campbell and Christy Turlington Burns reunited in breezy summer whites. Joining them was an all-generation cast of several familiar faces including Lucky Blue Smith, Liya Kebede, Imaan Hammam, and Turlington Burns’s daughter Gracie Burns. The spring 2025 lineup spanned the full breadth of Ralph Lauren’s designs including the Polo and Purple collections, women’s and men’s and children’s. Unmistakably Ralph signatures—like double-breasted blazers, western belts on flowing boho skirts, and linen slacks—were punctuated by chic accessories including bamboo-handled, structural must-have bags. By the time the kid models hit the runway—to an audible “awwww” from the crowd—the looks skewed brightly colored and full of youthfulness: rainbow-striped rugby polos, orange Chinos, and yellow rainjackets abounded. Shield sunglasses were all the rage, and preppy Letterman jackets were given a streetwear edge with a New York Yankees logo. Campbell and Turlington Burns closed out the show in coordinated cream-and-white looks, holding hands as they sauntered down the runway. Ralph Lauren and his wife, Ricky, took a bow to a standing ovation.

Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images

Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images

Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

Following the show, guests were treated to a fully re-created version of Lauren’s swanky (and impossible-to-get-into) Polo Bar for dinner. The setting had been over a month in the making and could easily have been mistaken for the Manhattan original. (“Even the paintings on the wall are the same!” one guest noted.) As the fashion crowd tucked into the famed restaurant’s classic cheeseburger and popovers, Lauren—sporting a look from the house’s Team USA Olympic closing ceremony uniforms—settled into a leather corner booth next to another American icon: First Lady Jill Biden. It was a perfectly star-studded evening to usher in what will surely be a fashion week for the books.

Photo by Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images