The Best Looks From the Resort 2026 Collections

Imagine a runway show overlooking the mountains of Lake Como, with Italian standards playing in the background, taken in from an al fresco café. That was the vibe when Chanel presented its resort 2026 collection at the lakeside hotel Villa d’Este in late April—a moment that felt like the epitome of “resort” and all that word encompasses, both sartorially and atmospherically speaking. Months from Matthieu Blazy’s October debut for the house, the show had a freedom and ease to it that often defines these mid-calendar displays.

And Chanel is not alone. The Row exuded a relaxed spirit when the brand presented its winter collection in March, alongside the fall/winter 2025 collections in Paris. Perhaps it was because phones were banned from the space, and the usually rigid seating system was set aside for a first-come-first-serve approach. Shoes were eschewed on many models, who walked through the atelier in stockings. While these were not clothes for a Northern Italian summer à la Chanel’s outing, the styling and flung-on layers provided a comparable sense of day-to-day ease and comfort, while not skimping on the chic. Plus, The Row’s winter collection will hit stores in mid October—right around the time resort clothing enters retail spaces, which is typically from November through February.

But these are just the beginning. Here, a look at all the highlights of the resort season. Check back often as we track the latest and greatest to hit the runways.

