A Complete History of Naomi Campbell’s Met Gala Looks

Naomi Campbell stepped onto her first Met Gala red carpet back in 1990 (wearing Gianni Versace, no less) and never looked back. Ever since, the supermodel has been a staple of fashion’s night out, always interpreting the evening’s theme her own particular way.

Given her status as one of the world’s most famous models, it’s no surprise Campbell always has a long list of designers clamoring to dress her for the Met Gala. Over the years, the model has teamed up with fashion power players: Riccardo Tisci (both at Givenchy and Burberry), Daniel Lee, Alexander McQueen, and Alaïa (twice, including a vintage look in 2017 that she first modeled on the runway). Between elaborate beaded dresses and high-glam hair and makeup looks, the Met steps are like Campbell’s very own catwalk.

Here, relive the best of Naomi Campbell’s Met Gala red carpet fashion, from 1990 until now.

2024 Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The model looked ready to party in 2024 thanks to her custom Daniel Lee for Burberry outfit.

2023 Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images As one of the late Karl Lagerfeld’s foremost muses, it’s no surprise that Campbell came up with a deep cut for her homage to the designer in 2023. She wore a blush and silver sari-inspired dress from Lagerfeld’s spring 2010 couture offering for Chanel.

2022 Gotham/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Former Burberry designer Riccardo Tisci created this bejeweled black dress (which Campbell accented with matching face gems) for the model in 2022.

2019 Karwai Tang/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images “Camp: Notes on Fashion” allowed guests the opportunity to experiment with their looks, and Campbell thought up this pink lace Valentino confection.

2017 Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images In quite the power move, Campbell wore a vintage Alaïa dress to the 2017 event which she had originally modeled down the runway back in the day.

2016 George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images Campbell teamed up with Roberto Cavalli (then under the direction of Peter Dundas) for one of her more va-va-voom Met looks in 2016.

2015 Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Burberry had the pleasure of dressing Campbell in 2015.

2014 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The model interpreted 2011’s dress code, “Charles James: Beyond Fashion,” with a cut-out Givenchy design from Riccardo Tisci.

2011 Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images 2011’s ball honored the late Alexander McQueen, and Campbell more than delivered on the fashion front. Her interpretation of theme, “Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty,” came in the form of this elaborate white dress with fringe and embroidery. It was McQueen, of course.

2010 Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images Campbell looked elegant at the 2010 ball with her then-boyfriend, Vladislav Doronin. She picked out a dramatic black dress with sheer detailing for the occasion.

2007 Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images In 2007, Campbell opted for a ruffled Alaïa tea dress and studded boots.

2006 Evan Agostini/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Dressed in a structured Alexander McQueen look, Campbell attended the 2006 ball with her friend, the late Andre Leon Talley.

2003 Mark Mainz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Stefano Gabbana, Campbell, Victoria Beckham, and Linda Evangelista—does it get more 2003 than that?

2001 Rose Hartman/Archive Photos/Getty Images 2001’s theme celebrated “Jacqueline Kennedy: The White House Years,” but Campbell opted to do her own thing. Like many that year, she flouted the dress code in favor of a risky look from Dolce & Gabbana that featured a “Like a Virgin” t-shirt.

1999 Photo By Evan Agostini/Getty Images For the rock & roll-themed Met Gala, she came as Marc Jacobs’s date in a white gown with a matching fur jacket.

1995 Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images The metallic Versace look the model wore in 1995 still lives on the moodboards of fashion girls today.