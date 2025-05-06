Everyone wanted to wear the London designer Dilara Findikoglu at this year’s Met Gala after parties, including Hunter Schafer, who donned a risqué lingerie look for her night out in Manhattan.

Schafer, following her red carpet appearance at the Met, slipped into an ivory corset dress packed full of intricate design details. The piece started off conventionally with exposed boning, before moving into unexpected accents like silver grommets and folds of fabric along the bust. The skirt was also full of intrigue—it featured a scalloped hem and ruffled chiffon strips that fell along the actor’s legs. Schafer leaned into the gothic-meets-romantic spirit of the dress with her styling choices. She wore a matching ribbon in her hair, a white shoulder bag, and peep-toe Louboutin heels.

Also sporting Dilara party looks last night were Kim Kardashian, she wore a fitted black number with sheer inserts, and Hailey Bieber, who opted for a similar no-pants look to Schafer’s outfit.

BACKGRID

Earlier in the evening, Schafer offered her interpretation of the event’s theme “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” in a full Prada outfit. Like many guests, Schafer leaned into tailoring with her red carpet outfit: a black and white tuxedo with subtle eccentricities.

She wore a matching white button-down and double-breasted coat, black cigarette pants, and a sharp suit jacket over her shoulders. White gloves (which Schafer carried in her hands) and a beret finished the outfit.

Matt Crossick - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

Last night was Schafer’s first Met Gala since 2021’s “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” ball. (On that occasion, she wore an alien-esque Prada skirt set with avant-garde face makeup.)

Though it’s been some time since Schafer attended fashion’s night out, she more than delivered on the fashion front. Her tailored Prada look nailed the gala’s theme, while her party-worthy Dilara dress was just right for some post-red carpet dancing.