The Best Looks From the 2025 Met Gala After-Parties

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Rihanna is seen at the A$AP Rocky x Ray Ban Met Gala After Party on May...
Rihanna in Ann Demeulemeester. The Hapa Blonde/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

For a few hours on the first Monday in May, the steps leading their way to the Met Gala are the most photographed place on Earth. But shortly after the last star walks up the steps, the food is eaten, and the clock strikes midnight, it’s the first Tuesday in May. Which means it's time for the after-party circuit. The Met Gala guests shed their cumbersome gowns and constricting tuxes for more party-appropriate attire as they spread across Manhattan to continue the evening’s celebrations. This year, per usual, there were myriad events demanding celebs’ attention. Janelle Monáe & Doechii welcomed friends to a “Phenomenal Affair” at The Public Hotel, Alex Consani and Luar’s Raul Lopez invited guests to the WSA Building, while uptown, Willy Chavarria toasted the night at The Mark. Many of the Met Gala cohosts doubled down on their duties and hosted after parties as well. A$AP Rocky took over Jean’s on Lafayette while Colman Domingo joined forces with Tyla, Doja Cat, and Edward Enninful at Casa Cipriani. Those feeling competitive could head to the Crane Club, where Pharrell Williams threw an Uno tournament late into the night.

For some of the best after-party looks, keep scrolling.

Hailey Bieber

Backgrid

Kendall Jenner

TheStewartofNY/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Zendaya

Backgrid

In Patrick Kelly.

A$AP Rocky

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian

Diggzy / BACKGRID

Doja Cat

Stephanie Augello/WWD/Getty Images

Hunter Schafer

Backgrid

Sabrina Carpenter

The Hapa Blonde/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Rosé

Neil Rasmus/BFA.com

Lauryn Hill

Alessandra G / BACKGRID

Anne Hathaway

Backgrid

Alex Consani

Jojo Korsh/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Jenna Ortega

The Hapa Blonde/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion

The Hapa Blonde/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Charli xcx

Backgrid

In Javier Guijarro.

Lorde

Photograph by Emilio Madrid

Cardi B

North Woods / BACKGRID

Julia Fox

The Hapa Blonde/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Tracee Ellis Ross and Natasha Lyonne

The Hapa Blonde/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Janelle Monae

Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images

Paloma Elsesser

Jojo Korsh/BFA.com/Shutterstock

In vintage Maison Margiela.

Anna Sawai

Neil Rasmus/BFA.com

Keke Palmer

The Hapa Blonde/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Andrew Scott

Photograph by Emilio Madrid

Tessa Thompson

Photograph by Emilio Madrid

Myha'la

Photograph by Emilio Madrid

Janicza Bravo

Photograph by Emilio Madrid

Suki Waterhouse

Photograph by Emilio Madrid

Halle Bailey

Pierrick Rocher/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Yara Shahidi

Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Vittoria Ceretti

Jojo Korsh/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Shaboozey

The Hapa Blonde/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jeremy O. Harris

Photograph by Emilio Madrid

Benito Skinner

Photograph by Emilio Madrid