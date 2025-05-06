The Best Looks From the 2025 Met Gala After-Parties
For a few hours on the first Monday in May, the steps leading their way to the Met Gala are the most photographed place on Earth. But shortly after the last star walks up the steps, the food is eaten, and the clock strikes midnight, it’s the first Tuesday in May. Which means it's time for the after-party circuit. The Met Gala guests shed their cumbersome gowns and constricting tuxes for more party-appropriate attire as they spread across Manhattan to continue the evening’s celebrations. This year, per usual, there were myriad events demanding celebs’ attention. Janelle Monáe & Doechii welcomed friends to a “Phenomenal Affair” at The Public Hotel, Alex Consani and Luar’s Raul Lopez invited guests to the WSA Building, while uptown, Willy Chavarria toasted the night at The Mark. Many of the Met Gala cohosts doubled down on their duties and hosted after parties as well. A$AP Rocky took over Jean’s on Lafayette while Colman Domingo joined forces with Tyla, Doja Cat, and Edward Enninful at Casa Cipriani. Those feeling competitive could head to the Crane Club, where Pharrell Williams threw an Uno tournament late into the night.
For some of the best after-party looks, keep scrolling.
Hailey Bieber
Kendall Jenner
Zendaya
In Patrick Kelly.
A$AP Rocky
Kim Kardashian
Doja Cat
Hunter Schafer
Sabrina Carpenter
Rosé
Lauryn Hill
Anne Hathaway
Alex Consani
Jenna Ortega
Megan Thee Stallion
Charli xcx
In Javier Guijarro.
Lorde
Cardi B
Julia Fox
Tracee Ellis Ross and Natasha Lyonne
Janelle Monae
Paloma Elsesser
In vintage Maison Margiela.