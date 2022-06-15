The Rhode press tour, which Hailey Bieber quietly kicked off earlier this week, is officially underway. On Tuesday, the model hit NYC to promote her new skincare brand, which is now available online, and of course, she looked great while doing it. Over the course of two days, Bieber has already worn three different outfits for various events, showing off her legs with each ensemble.

Her first look, which she wore to grab dinner with her Rhode team at Nobu downtown, featured a black and white ultra-short blazer mini dress from Saint Laurent spring/summer 2022, though Bieber decided to ditch the gloves originally styled with the dress on the runway. She then paired the piece with some Saint Laurent sunglasses and platform heels and a handful of Tiffany & Co. jewels.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

A day later and Bieber was out and about again, this time up early to discuss her new products on Good Morning America. Once again, Bieber was in business mode, wearing another blazer look, this one with an asymmetric button and a skirt underneath, albeit a very mini one. She went more casual with footwear this time around, perhaps because of the early hour, wearing chunky loafers and socks as she exited her vehicle.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Once at the studio, though, it was time for another quick change. For her third look in two days, Bieber chose a white velvet long-sleeve dress with an asymmetric neckline and a pair of white pointed-toe pumps. It was this look that she wore to chat with GMA, where she discussed Rhode as well as Justin Bieber’s current health status.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Considering it’s only day one and we’ve already seen three looks, we will likely have a lot more in store from Bieber as she continues on this promotion parade. And if her first outfits are any indication, we can expect a lot of blazers with a sprinkling of white dresses thrown in there. Oh and don’t forget lots of legs.