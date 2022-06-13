Hailey Bieber Kicks Off Her Rhode Promo In The Perfect Little White Dress

Hailey Bieber is officially in business mode as she prepares for the launch of her new skincare line, Rhode. To kick off what is bound to be a busy week for the model, Bieber got to work in an adorable little white dress, which does the job of showing off her biggest asset when it comes to promoting Rhode—her skin.

On Sunday, stylist Dani Michelle shared some shots of Bieber on Instagram. In the photos, the model looks fresh from a glam session, standing in front of a lit-up vanity in a white, strapless mini dress from Florence-based Ermanno Scervino with a bodice covered in roses. Bieber’s hair is pulled back into a ponytail, she’s decorated with some simple jewels, including a ring from Nina Runsdorf, and her skin is glowing, likely the key to this entire look.

Bieber’s new brand, Rhode, which launches on June 15th, promises “dewy, delicious skin,” which Bieber is definitely serving in the photos. As of now, it’s still unclear exactly what products Rhode will sell, but we do know it will be adorable, with no product exceeding $30.

The Rhode launch comes following news that Bieber’s husband, Justin, had to postpone his tour after being diagnosed Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which has left half of his face paralyzed. It’s unclear if and how this will affect Hailey’s Rhode promotion plans, but as of now, it seems like she’s moving forward as planned as Justin focuses on recovery.