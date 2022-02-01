The ever-expanding celebrity beauty industry will have to make way for at least one more face in 2022, because Hailey Bieber, who has been teasing her own line for awhile now, is almost ready to release a wave of products you will undoubtedly want to get your hands on. While Lady Gaga’s Haus Labs specializes in dramatic liner and Kylie Jenner is, of course, known for her lip kits, it seems like Bieber’s brand, Rhode, will be all about glowing skin, fitting for the California-based model. Here’s what we know about Rhode, and when we can expect to finally get our hands on these long-anticipated products.

Is Bieber the founder of Rhode?

Not exactly. Though the brand will bare the model’s middle name, Bieber explained to WSJ. Magazine that her title is actually “the Creative of Everything.” She explained that she is in charge of “putting together the packaging and the colors and the aesthetic.” As for creating the actual products, it seems like she’s leaving that up to the experts.

When is Rhode launching?

Unfortunately, we don’t know, and it seems like Bieber doesn’t either. She told WSJ. she doesn’t have a launch date in mind yet, but she has promised that the brand will come out this year.

What products will Rhode sell?

You may be sensing a trend here, but...we don’t know, and Bieber won’t reveal any details. She did, however, recently share what seems to be a hint on her Instagram. Bieber posted some photos in a beige, ruffled bikini, with radiant skin to match. “Glazed [donut] skin all 2022. Tell a friend,” she captioned the photo. Bieber initially tagged Rhode in the post, causing fans to assume she used her own products to achieve the look. She later untagged the brand, however, most likely to increase anticipation.

Will Rhode be pricey?

It shouldn’t be too bad, no. Bieber compared the price point of Rhode to that of KKW Beauty and Kylie Cosmetics. “I know what I want to give to people,” she told WSJ. “The whole ethos of my brand is access to really good quality products that are really affordable. I just don’t see why a $200 cream has to be the answer to good skin.”

OK, so what can I do in the meantime?

As you can see there really isn’t much info on Rhode as of now, but all hope is not lost. If you’re anxious to hear more about Bieber’s line, we suggest following Rhode’s Instagram account to stay up to date. No, it doesn’t have any posts as of now, but it will most likely be the first place to share any information when it finally comes out. Plus, you can check back here for more updates on Bieber’s upcoming brand.