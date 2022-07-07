Julia Fox Brings Her Dominatrix Style To Paris Couture Week

When Julia Fox isn’t cutting up Hanes tank tops and jeans to make her own, unique looks, she’s been known to pull pieces from up-and-coming designers—some who are even still students—in order to give more unknown names a bit of a bump of recognition. As the actress hits couture week, she’s been expertly balancing looks from more of those underground names with pieces from the mainstream designers showing collections. A beautiful, caped Iris Van Herpen gown was followed by a cropped jacket and low-slung skirt from Institut Français de la Mode student, Nicolas Pham. And when it came time to sit front row at the Alexandre Vauthier show on Tuesday, Fox didn’t miss a beat, stepping out in one of the designer’s most iconic pieces.

Of course, no matter who Fox is wearing, she is always able to remain true to her personal style. So, when it came to picking a look for the Vauthier show, it’s no surprise that she went for full leather, embracing her love for dominatrix-inspired pieces. The actress wore Vauthier’s classic perfecto dress in black leather from his fall 2022 read-to-wear collection. The dress is one piece, though it resembles a biker jacket and pencil skirt, with ballooning sleeves, a belted waist, and a zipper moving diagonally down the entire dress. The already edgy piece was then accessorized to the max, with black leather opera gloves covered in metal grommets, the brand’s black leather Miley boots reaching up to the hem of the skirt, and a black mini bag, covered in silver details. Fox then finished things off with some large silver hoops, a unique metal choker, and a more toned down version of her now-famous eye makeup.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Fox was joined in the front row of the show by Vauthier muse, Karen Elson, who wore a white three piece suit from the same fall 2022 collection, and Miss Fame, who wore a gold lame dress for the occasion. While Fox may have pared back the black eye shadow for the occasion, Fame went all in, clearly taking inspiration from her seat mate, and proving Fox’s ever-growing influence in the fashion space.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

