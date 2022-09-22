A viral TikTok has declared Gen Z style as wearing “a top and a skirt that don’t go together with cowboy boots.” Well, we can likely thank Bella Hadid for that. Over the past few years the model has refined her personal style into a thrift-heavy, ‘90s-inspired, mix-and-match aesthetic, and every young person with a Depop account is recreating it. Just take a walk around Washington Square Park and you’ll see what we mean. Despite the co-opting, Hadid is sticking true to her look, as she exhibited during her most recent outing.

On Thursday, Hadid headed out in Milan with her boyfriend, Marc Kalman, for a fitting at Versace’s headquarters ahead of the brand’s spring/summer 2023 show. For the occasion, Hadid wore a unique look, going very casual on top in a maroon nylon Nike quarter zip. On the bottom, she wore a tan suede midi wrap skirt and brown, square-toed knee-high boots. From the waist up, Hadid is very much giving softball coach, with her sporty sunglasses adding to that effect. The bottoms and shoes, though, are giving very classic fall fashion girl. It’s like a Zoom meeting outfit, but in reverse. Basically, she’s wearing “a top and a skirt that don’t go together,” but with simple leather boots, not the cowboy variety.

Robino Salvatore/GC Images/Getty Images

Most people would pair the top with jeans, biker shorts, or matching nylon pants, and they would style the skirt with a sweater. Not Bella, though. Despite the seeming randomness of this look, it still somehow works. Maybe that’s just because it’s Bella Hadid and she can make anything look good, or maybe it’s because she stuck to the warm palette of brown and reds, a classic fall color combination. Either way, get ready to see some TikTok girls recreating this ensemble very soon.