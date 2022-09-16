Normally, we’d all take style advice from Bella Hadid in the blink of an eye. So, heads up: You may want to think twice about following her lead in what to wear to your first day back at school. On Thursday, the 25-year-old model joined the photographer Tyrell Hampton in giving the TikTok user Morgan Presley’s back-to-school dressing prompt a go. At the start, Hadid is dressed in a white tank top, enormous black basketball shorts, and white socks. She then proceeds to join the many who’ve followed Presley’s instructions and turn them on their head. When the narration calls for her and Hampton to try on an “appropriate” pair of shorts, Hadid does just that—though without taking off the extremely sizable ones she already has on.

“Personally, I like to belt my blazers to accentuate my waist,” Presley says—a move so odd that she’s no doubt in on the joke. But as is the case with the heels Hadid eventually puts on without taking off her white socks, it’s actually one that Hadid has pulled when not getting up to antics on TikTok. In fact, we wouldn’t be too surprised if we spotted Hadid wearing the end result on the street. The commenters agree: Pretty much everyone has responded with something along the lines of “this look proves Bella can make anything look good.”

Courtesy of @tyrellhampton2

If you have a feeling you won’t be as successful as Hadid in pulling off such a look, there are plenty of other instances in which she’s served up inspiration for what to wear when getting back to studying. And if there’s anything you can’t go wrong with, it’s one of her absolute essentials: big pants.