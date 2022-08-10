Bella Hadid Brings Back The Pencil Skirt On Date With Marc Kalman

On Tuesday, August 9, Bella Hadid stepped out with her boyfriend Marc Kalman for an intimate dinner date. The 25-year-old model has been bringing back a few fashion trends the past few months and her current favorite looks were in full display.

Hadid has been enjoying her knee socks a lot lately, and was a wearing a pair in black featuring the Nike swoosh logo, with a short gray pencil skirt. Her legs were even more elongated with a pair of patent leather black square heels. On top, Hadid wore a black capped sleeved shirt by Tankair that read “Compassionate” across the check, and she slung a black and white detailed varsity jacket over her shoulders. For accessories, Hadid wore her her trademark tiny sunglasses, silver chains, and carried a small black handbag.

Kalman was color-matching in his gray collared shirt and a pair of black slacks. He wore a pair of Doc Martens Derby shoes to compete his outfit.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Hadid has been posting a lot of photos lately on Instagram of her long sock outfits, a style it’s not easy to commit to in the height of summer. But she really makes it work, like in this sweet photo she shared of herself and Kalman sharing a smooch. In this shot, Hadid is wearing sneakers, which has been her preferred knee high sock combo.

She’s also been wearing these long socks to the gym with shorts and a casual t-shirt, so the accessory is evidently pretty dynamic.

Hadid recently walked the Balenciaga show during Paris Haute Couture Week for their 51st Couture Collection. She said on Instagram that she nearly didn’t make it to the event after losing her passport.

“Lost my passport. got a new passport. landed at 530am. shoot at 7. show at 12. made it by the skin of my teeth,” Hadid wrote. She needs socks and sneakers because she’s on the run.