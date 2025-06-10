Leave it to Julia Fox to give the sweet, saccharine babydoll dress a seductive twist. Last night, the actor stepped out to the Tribeca Film Festival in a look that updated the silhouette with a fashion girl edge.

Fox, attending the Fior Di Latte premiere, slipped into a micro-mini dress that, for the average wearer, could have been classified as a blouson. It featured spaghetti straps that flowed into a dramatic empire waist with gathered details. But the dress’s teensy hemline wasn’t the only suggestive update to the babydoll dress. In true Fox fashion, the bustier portion was completely sheer thanks to a white lace fabric. In place of coquette flats or Mary Janes, Fox wore her little dress with towering, club-ready white stilettos instead. Side parted curls, dramatic eye makeup, and a pink lip finished the look.

John Nacion/WireImage/Getty Images

Fox has always been one to put NSFW spins on popular silhouettes, but she seems to be on something of a LWD (little white dress, that is) kick at Tribeca this year. On Friday, the actor attended the debut of her new film, The Trainer, in an angelic look by one of New York’s coolest independent labels.

Fox wore a fitted slip dress from the designer Zoe Gustavia Anna Whalen that featured a daring neckline and a high-low-skirt. A Piers Atkinson headscarf added to the look, while a pair of fully-sheer Femme LA shoes brought even more quirk. The following morning, Fox continued her monochrome streak for The Trainer photo call. She wore a vintage Issey Miyake dress from 2003 paired with spiked Jean Paul Gaultier shoes.

Fox, a staple of the Tribeca Film Festival since 2021, always grabs at the opportunity to use the event as her personal runway. So, don’t be surprised if she has a few more looks up her sleeve before the festival concludes.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images