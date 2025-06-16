Only Jodie Turner-Smith could wear something as quintessentially British as plaid and make it technicolor. Last night, the actor was spotted outside the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles wearing a vibrant twist on the beloved heritage pattern.

The actor’s lavender knit bra top was daring, but the real statement of the evening came from the billowing skirt she wore below. Turner-Smith’s high-waisted bottoms featured a graduated pattern in varying shades of pink, green, and blue. Never one to play by the rules when it comes to styling, Turner-Smith paired the dramatic silhouette with two-tone mint sneakers. Draped loosely around her arms was a coordinating jacket in the same vibrant plaid.

She finished the party look with her signature blend of done-up glamour and edge: stacks of diamond jewelry and dark sunglasses to shield the paparazzi's flashes.

The Hollywood Curtain / BACKGRID

Turner-Smith has long carved a lane for herself as one of Hollywood’s boldest and most inventive celebrity dressers, and this latest look—from the teensy bra top to the voluminous technicolor skirt—is no different. But beyond the silhouette and hue, this outfit also continued with the actor’s long-standing exploration of classic British style codes, like plaid and gingham. In September, she put a punk twist on Burberry’s heritage check print, wearing a printed forest green skirt with a sharply belted motorcycle coat.

Turner-Smith’s rainbow-hued look was a vibrant reminder that even the most classic of styles, in this case, something like the ever-popular plaid, can always be worn in a bold, fresh new way. And just in case you forgot it’s Pride Month—let Turner-Smith’s ensemble serve as a colorful reminder.