Inside Dua Lipa’s 27th Birthday in Ibiza

Dua Lipa knows how to celebrate a birthday. The singer, who has been traveling around the world on tour for the better part of 2022, landed in Ibiza to ring in her 27th birthday among friends. The trip included cake, yoga, and, of course, an immense amount of birthday looks. When Lipa kicked off her birthday with just off the runway Marc Jacobs and then followed that up with John Galliano’s Dior we knew we were in for quite the display, and we weren’t dissapointed.

Before changing into her big birthday dress, though, Lipa started her day with a private yoga session and some card readings, led by yoga teacher, Anabella Landa, who joined the singer on the European leg of her tour earlier this year. Also in attendance were some of Lipa’s friends from the fashion world, including Yigit Turhan, head of brand strategy at Maison Valentino, Giuliano Calzo, the founder of GCDS, and Daniel Menéndez Suárez, the global communications director for Jean Paul Gaultier.

Lipa and her guests then enjoyed a day in paradise before getting ready for dinner and cake, held at the house they were staying in. All her friends gathered around the table to sing happy birthday to Lipa and present her with the flower-covered confection, including Lipa’s little sister, Rina, models Frances Phillips and Sarah Lysander, and the director of many of Lipa’s music videos, Nabil Elderkin.

At that point, the singer brought out the birthday dress, a leather Thierry Mugler gown from the ‘80s, covered in a pink, black and purple flame motif, which Lipa paired with Balenciaga Le Cagole boots. “Pulled this dress out my vault for birthday dinner,” the singer captioned her Instagram showing off the dress.

Following dinner, Lipa and her friends headed out for the night to Circoloco at DC-10 where they enjoyed the music, while also seemingly taking a quick break to do a bit more yoga at the club. In all, it seemed like quite the successful birthday and a nice way to relax after what has been a busy year for the singer.

