Dua Lipa, with the help of her stylist Lorenzo Posocco, has found a way to expertly mix both the old and new when it comes to her style. If the singer isn’t wearing a piece from, say, the Roberto Cavalli spring/summer 2003 collection, she’s in a look straight off last season’s runway. So, it’s fitting then, that for the occasion of her 27th birthday, Lipa donned two looks–something old and something new–both undeniable style wins.

Lipa started off her birthday celebration in a look from Marc Jacob’s fall 2022 presentation, which is arguably the most sought after collection of the moment. Lipa and Posocco put together an outfit using pieces from a few different looks from the collection. It’s hard to pick the star of the show here. Is it the teeny tiny bra comprised of embellished circles? Or maybe, the high-waisted jean maxi skirt? It could definitely be the impossibly-high patent leather, multi-buckle boots. Each piece is more maximalist than the next, but it’s the all-white palette that makes the entire ensemble cohesive.

Lipa stuck with a monochrome story for her second birthday outfit as well. Celebrating her 27th birthday in a 20-year-old look, the singer wore a full ensemble from John Galliano’s spring/summer 2000 collection for Dior, courtesy of Christelle McCracken of My Runway Archive. Fully realized in a trompe l'oeil denim print, the ensemble is comprised of a bikini with a sarong wrapped around the waist. She paired the look with a silver choker featuring a large flower from Hugo Kreit and blue monogram Dior boots from the same collection.

With two looks, Lipa showed off the best of the old and the new embraced many of summer’s biggest trends, and proved that year 27 is going to be another fashion-filled one for our girl Dua.