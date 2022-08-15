If Sarah Paulson’s going to do anything (other than provide a show-stopping performance), it’s show up to a red carpet in an equally unexpected and intriguing look. Over the years, with the help of her stylist, Karla Welch, Paulson has become known for her out-of-the-box style, with looks that explore unique silhouettes, colors, and styling. So, when the actress stepped out on the red carpet at the 2nd annual Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards on Sunday in an understated all-black look, she proved she will forever keep us guessing in the best way possible.

The actress ditched her usual bright colors and instead opted to wear a sleek, maxi blazer dress from Marc Jacob’s punk rock fall 2022 collection. While there are many out-there, voluminous looks one might expect Paulson to gravitate towards from Jacob’s most recent presentation, the actress’ choice of this simple, yet still unique dress was most definitely a welcomed one. The drop-waist of the slightly-oversized jacket, which continues into a column skirt is balanced out perfectly with the low-cut neckline, providing the only bit of skin in the look. Paulson and Welch smartly kept the styling simple as well, ditching the gloves and white platform boots seen on the runway, and instead opting for a short diamond necklace, red lip, and her newly-brunette hair cut short.

It was a successful night for Paulson, who took home the award for best actress for her turn as Linda Tripp in Impeachment: American Crime Story. While accepting the award, Paulson admitted the role was a difficult one. “I have never felt more challenged, more petrified, nor more exhilarated as an actor,” she said, before thanking Monica Lewinsky—who served as a producer on the series—for her, “generosity, openness and candor in the telling of this story.”

Courtesy of Marc Jacobs