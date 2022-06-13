Broadway’s best stepped out on Sunday night at Radio City Music Hall to celebrate the 75th Annual Tony Awards. Newly-EGOT’d Jennifer Hudson, Patti LuPone, Ariana DeBose and more took on the red carpet in stunning black ensembles, but it was presenter Sarah Paulson who brought the color and excitement to the New York City event in a dress more dramatic than some of the plays nominated that night.

The actress, who presented an award with her former Broadway costar, Josh Lucas, nabbed a dress from Moschino fall 2022 for the event. The look is one of the more tame ones from Jeremy Scott’s collection, which seemed to blend the fictional worlds of 2001: A Space Odyssey and Beauty and the Beast for a presentation of walking clocks, cutlery-adorned suits, and candelabra-topped models. Paulson, instead, opted for a completely beaded, cheetah print dress with a column skirt interrupted by a voluminous peplum detail. Not to be outmatched, the top also featured large puffed sleeves, with a structured bodice to hold everything together. Smartly, Paulson and her stylist, Karla Welch, kept every other aspect of the look simple, slicking the actress blonde locks back and adding a nice red lip.

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Paulson’s opulent Tony Awards look came just a few days after she went a little more classic at an FYC event for Impeachment: American Crime Story. On Friday, the actress stepped out with some of her costars in Los Angeles to promote the show. There, she wore a look from Christian Siriano’s fall/winter 2022 collection, a black dress featuring a deep-v neckline, a-line skirt, and leather detailing. Again, she wore her hair slicked back with a red lip.

Jerod Harris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Paulson has something to say almost every time she steps out on the red carpet, but lately, the actresses hasn’t been providing us with as many appearances as we would like. Hopefully, the frequency picks up, because if the Tonys are any indication, every red carpet is better with a sprinkle of Paulson.

Estrop/Getty Images