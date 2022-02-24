We never thought we’d say this about a fashion show, but it was an oversight for the soundtrack to Moschino’s fall 2022 show during Milan Fashion Week on Thursday not to feature Beauty and the Beast’s “Be Our Guest.” The only anthropomorphic character missing from the runway was some super model-fied version Mrs. Potts, though you’d be forgiven for failing to note her absence between Adut Akech channeling Cogsworth in a trompe l’oeil grandfather clock column gown and Gigi Hadid as a cousin of Madame Gardrobe in a dress shaped like a bureau (complete with ornate heirloom handles). Jeremy Scott brought the full house to life, transforming models into everything from cabinets to rugs to harps. If they weren’t embodying an item, they were wearing them on their heads: “Hats” included urns, sheet music, lampshades, feather dusters, and even chairs.

According to the show notes, Scott was “tour[ing] the concept of well-appointed home–and what its finery both signifies and suggests, with a weft of the surreal.” It turns out he isn’t the first to turn items like doorknobs and cutlery into a recurring motif chez Moschino. In 1989 and 1990, the house’s founder, Franco Moschino, sold brooches shaped like forks, and even peppered his ready-to-wear collections with hot- and-cold faucet handles. Scott got a bit more high-brow: As one slogan tee summed it up, his approach was “gilt without guilt.

Jan Baiboon and another model backstage at the fall 2022 Moschino show during Milan Fashion Week on February 24, 2022. Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto via Getty Images

Scott made sure not to miss out on the fun. Rather than simply make mention that he had Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey on the mind in the show notes, the designer went a step further and took his bow in a spacesuit.