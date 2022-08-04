Dua Lipa Combines Two of Summer’s Biggest Trends in One Look

When it comes to summer dressing, if ever in doubt, just go with an all-white ensemble. It’s chic, easy to put together, and, most importantly, will keep you cool in these soaring temps. That’s likely why Dua Lipa opted for her latest look, a no fuss, almost completely monochrome ensemble with just a touch of unexpected leather.

The singer is currently in her parent’s home country of Kosovo, where she is holding the Sunnyhill Festival, a music festival organized by Lipa and her father, Dukagjin Lipa. Ahead of the event, Lipa shared some images on Instagram, celebrating her return “home” and her upcoming performance.

In the images, Lipa is wearing an all-white look, courtesy of one of the singer’s favorite brands, Bottega Veneta. The singer opted to stay cool in a white, pinstripe shirt dress from the brand’s fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection. The main piece of this look however, is without a doubt the white woven leather boots from the same collection, which reached up Lipa’s thighs, skimming the hem of the dress. The inclusion of the boots means Lipa is embracing yet another popular seasonal trend of summer leather, though the white hue definitely makes the likely poorly-insulated boots seem more seasonally appropriate. Lipa stuck with the woven leather for her accessories as well, carrying the not-yet-available Bottega Kalimero bag in a nice bordeaux color. She finished off the ensemble with some large, gold statement earrings from, you guessed it, the Bottega fall 2022 show.

Clearly, the collection is a favorite of Lipa’s. She wore another complete look from Matthieu Blazy’s debut for the brand last month during couture fashion week (another all-white look may we add). Lipa is going through this collection so quickly, soon there will be nothing left to wear. Though, of course, by then, she will likely have some new clothes from Blazy’s upcoming show to add to her rotation.

Courtesy of Bottega Veneta