All-White Summer Outfits For the Hottest Days

There’s something about wearing an all-white outfit that makes getting through a scorching hot day feel a little bit more manageable. Whether you’re sweating it out in the city, lounging by the beach or heading to the office, a crisp, monochrome ensemble is your best option: white doesn’t absorb as much heat as darker colors do, and with less heat comes less sweat, so you’ll look so put together with minimal effort.

This season, there are plenty of chic ways to approach a bleached-out look. Lately, we’ve been obsessed with the Diesel Logo-Plaque shoulder bag, which is big enough to hold all the important things but small enough that it won’t weigh you down. Pair it with an organic cotton T-shirt from Yhe Row for a perfectly casual vibe. Looking for something you can wear to a cocktail party? Bottega Veneta’s crocheted mini dress is exactly what the doctor ordered. If comfort is your top priority, the Adidas Yeezy 450 “Cloud White” will be your new best-friend.

Whatever you’re in the mood for, we know you’ll find some inspiration in the looks we’ve pulled together below. Happy shopping!

We only include products that have been independently selected by W’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.