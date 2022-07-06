Dua Lipa Celebrates “Wedding Season” With a Unique Bridal Look

Dua Lipa finally has a bit of a break after criss-crossing the world with her Future Nostalgia tour over the past few months, but those who know Lipa, know that hardly means the pop star will be resting on her laurels until the tour restarts in Montreal at the end of July. Instead, Lipa has been using this time off to focus on her other passion: being a fashion It girl. The effort is clearly paying off. On Wednesday, ahead of her Balenciaga show debut, the singer took to Instagram to show off an eclectic white lace look, just in time for “wedding season.”

It’s unclear if Lipa wore this look to a wedding, or if she’s simply commenting on the amount of matrimonial festivities that are taking place and filling up our social media feeds at the moment. Likely it’s the later, mixed with the obvious bridal inspiration of Lipa’s outfit. The singer pulled a full look from the Bottega Veneta fall 2022 ready-to-wear show, Matthieu Blazy’s debut for the brand which showed this past February—a white slip dress, covered in lace and sequins, with tulle on the hem, neckline, and waistline adding a bit of definition. Lipa paired the dress with the matching white lace and sequin opera gloves and the over-the-knee metallic boots seen on the runway, though she and her stylist, Lorenzo Posocco mixed it up when it came to the handbag selection. Ditching the butter yellow puffer bag worn by the original model, Lipa instead opted to pick up the latest version of the brand’s most popular accessory of the moment, the Jodie bag. Lipa’s selection was silver and completely covered in metallic balls, allowing for a very cool futuristic effect, and in some ways, evoking the Coperni blown glass Swipe bag, which debuted earlier this year as well.

Not long after Lipa posted this Instagram, she ditched her Bottega digs for some Balenciaga, as she walked in the brand’s couture show in Paris. Joined by other stars like Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman, and Naomi Campbell, Lipa hit the runway in a bright yellow, one-shoulder mini dress, as a long train, which sprouted from her side, followed her down the runway. This is Lipa’s second time walking in a fashion show, after opening and closing Versace’s spring/summer 2022 presentation last year. Clearly, Demna was impressed enough to tap her for his own collection and now, who knows, with all the relationships Lipa has expertly fostered in the fashion community, she could show up on any runway at this point.