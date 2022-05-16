Dua Lipa’s globetrotting continues as the singer makes her way across Europe on her Future Nostalgia tour. Over the weekend, Lipa found herself in Paris where she clearly had quite a time, surrounding herself with some of the city’s hottest designers as she took in the sites. The singer documented her travels in the French city with a variety on Instagram posts, starting with one captioned, “Paris c’est le sang,” which translates to “Paris is blood.” In the post, Lipa is seen hanging out with Simon Porte Jacquemus, founder of his eponymous label, as well as actress Margaret Qualley and wine specialist Clovis Ochin.

Jacquemus pops up throughout Lipa’s photos from the weekend, as do his designs. In another set of pictures, Lipa is seen in a black oversized suit dripping with blue and clear crystals, a look from the brand’s spring 2022 ready-to-wear collection. She paired the set with Savage x Fenty lace bra, Amina Muaddi crystal embellished heels, and a Balenciaga bag. Lipa took photos in the ensemble in the concert arena where she was joined by Jacquemus, as well as his husband, Marco Maestri, designers Sébastien Meyer and Arnaud Vaillant of Coperni, photographer Hugo Comte, Nicolas Di Felice, the artistic director of Courrèges, designer Ludovic de Saint Sernin, Casey Cadwallader, the creative director of Mugler, and Lipa’s stylist, Lorenzo Posocco. It’s fitting, then, that Lipa captioned that Instagram post, “THE BOYS.”

As the members of the French artistic elite crowd around Lipa, it’s clear she is fully welcome in the designer scene. The singer is a known fan of all of their work, and has been spotted wearing clothes from the various brands on multiple occasions. It makes sense, then, that they would all come out to support Lipa, with many posting videos from her concert, praising the singer on her performance. We wouldn’t be surprised if Lipa left the evening with a slightly heavier piece of luggage as well. It’s possible her concert wardrobe is about to get a revamp with some more pieces from Courrèges, Coperni, and Ludovic de Saint Sernin.