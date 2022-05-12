Dua Lipa Goes Grunge In Berlin

Dua Lipa has never been afraid to embrace color. Whether it’s her bright Balenciaga tour looks, or a fuzzy red Bottega Veneta set, the singer is all about embodying the rainbow. In fact, when asked by Vogue recently whether she prefers monochrome or multicolored, Lipa didn’t hesitant before responding, “multicolored.” Lately, though, Lipa has been tapping into her darker side a bit, wearing more black than ever before. While in Berlin for her tour, the singer looked to be inspired by the aesthetic of the city, seemingly only wearing black and white for the duration of her stay.

In a group of photos posted on Instagram captioned, “making the most of it,” Lipa shared shots from her time in Berlin, which she called one of her favorite European cities in the latest edition of her newsletter, Service95. There are photos of her seeing friends, eating dinner, and taking in art at the Boros Foundation, a contemporary gallery housed in a World War II era bunker. The first picture in the carousel, though, is a classic mirror selfie from her hotel room. In the photo, Lipa is wearing a black sleeveless maxi dress with a white flower on the front, a piece from the Marni spring 2022 ready-to-wear show. It’s notable that, while the brand’s creative director, Francesco Risso, presented a lot of colorful pieces in that show, Lipa opted for one of the only black and white looks.

In the second photo, Lipa shows off another outfit, a mostly black look that seems to prove the Berlin style really rubbed off on her. This time, the singer is wearing a Helmut Lang tube top underneath a Raf Simmons spring/summer 2022 blazer. Lipa’s stylist, Lorenzo Posocco then paired that with black Eytys jeans, Balenciaga sneakers, and a Commission studded belt to really drive home the grunge aesthetic.

These looks come after Lipa wore a dramatic black synthetic leather Trussardi dress in the UK last week. One could assume Lipa is entering her dark era, but she did follow up the Trussardi look with a piece from Pierpaolo Piccioli’s pink Valentino collection, and it doesn’t get brighter than that. Likely, Lipa is just letting the various cities she visits inspire her looks. Next up is Paris so get ready for lots of blazers and maybe even some Chanel.

Courtesy of Marni