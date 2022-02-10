Last night, after almost two years of delays, Dua Lipa finally stepped on stage in Miami for the opening night of her Future Nostalgia tour. The pressure was on the singer to feed her fans, who have been waiting months and months to see this album performed live, and it seems like no one went home hungry on Wednesday night. The singer delivered a polished performance filled with color, her top hits, and, of course, her signature dance moves, but the real stars of the show were the catsuits Lipa donned on stage, all custom designed for her.

Of course, these days, if you want to wear a catsuit, your first stop has to be Demna at Balenciaga, which is exactly wear Lipa and her stylist, Lorenzo Posocco, went for one of the main looks of the night. For a majority of the concert, Lipa wore a neon yellow lace catsuit and matching opera gloves. In custom Balenciaga fashion, the bodysuit continued down to her shoes in the brand’s classic pantaleggings look. The ensemble is reminiscent of the all-black Balenciaga look Kim Kardashian wore to the 2021 People’s Choice Awards, though Kardashian’s featured a mini dress on top, which was most likely too restricting for Lipa’s purposes.

Jason Koerner/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Of course, one catsuit is never enough, and for her next look of the show, Lipa obviously had to up the ante on the bonafide pop star uniform she helped pioneer: a bodysuit from Casey Cadwallader of Mugler. Lipa is a proven fan of Cadwallader, and has worn his designs many times during past performances, so it’s no surprise she got a custom one made for her tour. The bodysuit in question features the sheer and opaque body-defining panels Cadwallader has become known for, though this time the entire piece was rhinestoned, meaning even those in the back of the stadium could see Lipa glisten.

Instagram/@louispisano

Unfortunately, that is where the catsuits came to an end on Wednesday night, though Lipa did pull out a few other looks, including a custom piece from another one of her favorite brands, Marine Serre. The singer wore red tights featuring the brand’s crescent logo under a pair of black booty shorts. On top, she kept it simple with a red lace bra and black cardigan.

Instagram

Over the past few years, as Lipa waited patiently to get back on the stage, she spent some time making quite the name for herself in the world of fashion. So, it makes sense that her return to touring would feature some of the designers she has worked closely with lately. Surprisingly, there was no Blumarine in the show, a brand Lipa has worn numerous times as of late. But hey, it’s only night one, there still could be more to come.