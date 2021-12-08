When Kim Kardashian took the stage on Tuesday night at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards to accept the Fashion Icon Award, it was only fitting she would step out in head-to-toe Balenciaga, her current uniform of the moment. For months, the reality star has barely strayed from wearing creations by Balenciaga’s creative director, Demna (who, per Vanessa Friedman, revealed at the brand’s fall show on Wednesday that he will only be using his first name moving forward), and the parade of skintight monochrome looks continued with this most recent outfit choice.

For the awards, Kardashian opted for a look from Balenciaga’s spring/summer 2022 show. The outfit is a slight departure from her other Demna-created looks as it includes a jacquard lace pattern, albeit a very subtle one. Kardashian was covered in this lace wearing a lingerie-inspired corseted dress and black jacquard boot/tights. Kardashian updated the look that walked down the runway in October slightly, opting for a jacquard turtleneck underneath the dress as opposed to the gloves and bare chest on the original model. Kardashian finished off the look with some large earrings and an even larger pair of black, rimless sunglasses.

The Balenciaga theme of the night was rounded out by Tracee Ellis Ross, who presented Kardashian with the fashion award in a matching all-black Balenciaga look. The actress wore a cargo jumpsuit from the brand’s resort 2022 show, glamming it up with a large diamond necklace and earrings originally seen on the runway model. The two embraced before Kardashian accepted the award. "To receive the award from the fashion icon herself," Kardashian said, "I am so honored. Thank you."

The beauty mogul continued with her speech, taking time to thank her ex-husband. “To Kanye,” she said, “for really introducing me to the fashion world. I fell in love with fashion and I'm so inspired by so many people but again, this is like a dream that I get to wake up and wear these amazing clothes and try new things and take a risk. I'm so humbled.”

Kardashian walked away with two awards last night, with Keeping Up with the Kardashians winning Reality Show of 2021. Kardashian took the stage again to accept the award with Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner, who notably wore Alessandro Michele’s recreation of the 1996 Tom Ford for Gucci red velvet suit popularized by Gwyneth Paltrow.

