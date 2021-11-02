If you thought Kim Kardashian’s Balenciaga binge was over, think again. After dabbling in Fendi for her latest Skims collab, and pulling Manfred Thierry Mugler out of retirement for her Halloween costume, Kim is back and better than ever in head-to-toe Balenciaga by Demna Gvasalia.

The social media star stepped out in NYC on Tuesday wearing what can only be described as a cargo dress, complete with a drawstring waist and enough pockets to hold all of the contouring sticks one could ever need. Kim paired the dress with some black boots and gloves, a silver Hourglass bag, and what looks to be a pair of rimless shades so big, they cover a large portion of her face.

The look is a bit of a departure from the sleeker Balenciaga body suits Kim was previously wearing, but this option of such a controversial fabric definitely opens up an interesting conversation. As 2000s style continues to creep back into trends this fall, a classic like cargo is not a surprising addition. Irina Shayk wore a more conventional version of cargo back in September, and pocketed pants were big on runways during fashion month. Now, with Kim’s adoption of the trend, it has all but cemented its return.

So, where is Kim off to in this utilitarian look? Is she going to explore Pete Davidson’s native NYC now that dating rumors are flying around the pair after their theme park excursion last weekend? Or, is she simply heading back to LA? Honestly, this dress looks like it would be perfect for a flight—plenty of pockets to store Biscoff cookies and complimentary sanitizing wipes. Wherever Kim is going, she looks extremely prepared. That must just be the benefit of cargo.

Raymond Hall/GC Images