The Met Gala is over, the Simpsons have hung their Balenciaga looks back up on the rack, but Kim Kardashian is still out here, a walking advertisement for Demna Gvasalia. The 40-year-old socialite proved her continued loyalty for the creative director as she stepped out in New York City on Tuesday night in a Balenciaga look similar to the ones she’s been wearing for months now. Though, this time, there was a bit of a twist.

Kardashian is currently in New York ahead of her debut of Saturday Night Live (a gig Kanye West is reportedly helping her prep for, according to Page Six). Most likely, Kardashian packed light for the trip, simply throwing in a few pairs of the Balenciaga pantaleggings she has been wearing religiously recently. The staple is currently sold out online, perhaps because they are all in Kardashian’s closet. This time, she paired the pants with a black wrapped blouse as she headed out to dinner at Lattanzi Cucina Italiana with SNL producer and Ben Affleck ex, Lindsey Shookus.

Since Halloween 2020, Kardashian has worn a similar Balenciaga look multiple times, including at Kanye’s DONDA listening party in August and the Met Gala last month. The body-covering, monochromatic look has quickly become a uniform for Kardashian and her many iterations of the outfit, while similar, have each had their own message. This one, in particular, stands out thanks to the silver tinsel-covered coat she placed on top. Its fun nature is perfect for a night out in NYC, ahead of a major event like her SNL debut. The rainbow reflections and floating silver pieces make this coat a false fit for the DONDA party and too much of a conversation piece for her Met look, which said so much on its own. It is perfect, though for this specific occasion.

It’s possible that with this parade of Balenciaga looks, Kardashian is making a somewhat ironic statement on excessive shopping. Yes, Kardashian could probably be the face of excess, but lately, she has worn the same pants (maybe not the exact same pair, but the same style) over and over again. Along the same line as the Louis Vuitton protestor who emphasized that “overconsumption = extinction,” Kardashian may be rethinking her choices and opting for the Steve Jobs approach to dressing instead. Either way, she’s made it clear that she is firmly in Gvasalia’s camp. Expect a lot of pantaleggings on your screen on Saturday night.

