The industry’s experiment with returning to a (largely) IRL fashion week season has so far gone surprisingly smoothly. That’s true of both the street style outside the shows and the casts on the runways, which are again playing host to unexpected celebs and “nodels” of note. In New York, the makeshift catwalk of Batsheva’s restaurant showing alone played host to not only
Saturday Night Live stars Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, and Ego Nwodim, but also parent-child duo Busy Philipps and Birdie Silverstein. Less than a week later, the spring 2022 edition of London Fashion Week—typically smaller than its New York counterpart, but this time just as robust—closed out with guest appearances from Tayce and Janaya Future Khan. Given all that, you’d better keep a close eye on the runways in Milan and Paris—or allow us to do so for you. Stay up to date with all the runway surprises, here.
Unlike most of his peers, the revered photographer (and
longtime ) Juergen Teller occasionally steps in front of the lens. And whenever he does, he has W contributor yet to disappoint outfit-wise—or lack-of-outfit-wise, in the case of his JW Anderson lookbook cameo. Photo by Jeff Spicer/BFC via Getty Images
Janaya Future Khan joined longtime supermodel Guinevere Van Seenus on the COS runway in London, marking the activist and Black Lives Matter Toronto cofounder’s Fashion Week debut. (On the heels of a Calvin Klein campaign at that.)
Courtesy of Osman and Richard Quinn
The Welsh drag queen Tayce had a banner London Fashion Week, sporting no less than three looks at Osman (left) and nabbing the closing slot. Less than 24 hours later, he joined Lila Moss in
trying out bleached eyebrows for Richard Quinn (right). Photo by Kate Green/BFC/Getty Images
Tayce’s fellow
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK finalist Bimini Bon Boulash also walked for Quinn in a purple coat and highlighter-yellow thigh-high boots. Photo by Slaven Vlasic via Getty Images
Kate Upton has been almost entirely off the map since becoming a mom in 2018. Her return to modeling at Tory Burch’s New York City showing was not only notable in and of itself, but marked what could be a new era of her career: It was only the third show that the 29-year-old model, who broke out with a
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover in 2011, has ever walked to date. Courtesy of Willy Chavarria
New York City’s iconic Astor Place Hairstylists blessedly lives on—and in fact has taken on new life as a Fashion Week venue, thanks to Willy Chavarria. Among those he assembled on the makeshift runway was the designer and adult performer Boomer Banks, who heralded the showing as a “stunning display of Hispanic culture.”
Saturday Night Live favorite Ego Nwodim made her runway debut at Batsheva in a dramatic wig that could have easily been part of a bit, a season after notably posing in the label’s lookbook. Chloe Fineman joined Nwodim in making the leap from lookbook (in her case, Christian Cowan) to runway at Batsheva. (And further upped her fashion cred just a few days later with a red carpet appearance at the M
Did someone say
SNL? Heidi Gardner was in good company—and a tad bit more recognizable than her costars hair-wise—at Batsheva’s
Busy Philipps barely even registered her own appearance on the Batsheva runway. From the sound of her Instagram, the actor only had eyes for...
...Birdie Silverstein, whom she referred to as the “mini icon I birthed out of mine own uterus 13 years ago.”
Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage via Getty Images
Forget front-rower Kylie Jenner:
Leyna Bloom, the Port Authority star who’s made history as the first trans woman of color to appear in Sports Illustrated and to walk the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, was the real star of LaQuan Smith’s showing at the the top of Photo by Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Has Azealia Banks had controversy after controversy over the past years and years? Absolutely. But not even one of those debacles stopped the crowd from erupting into cheers when she closed out
Kim Shui’s celebration of Asian creativity at the newly reinvigorated New York Fashion Week venue Spring Studios.