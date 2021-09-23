Milan Fashion Week Street Style Is Bringing the ‘90s Back
With a hint of ‘80s for good measure.
byW Staff
Photographed byKevin Buitrago
There’s always a distinctly European feel to the street style at Milan Fashion Week. It’s the home base of designer heavyweights like Fendi, Prada, and Versace, all of which tend to play fast and loose with logos (thus giving their fans multiple ways to show their house allegiance). As the spring 2022 collections world tour continues, and the industry settles back into its (somewhat) normal programming, we’re tracking the style off the runway as a means of providing the most accurate temperature check of the current trends. Watch this space as for every bucket hat, bright overcoat and sharp suit that graces the sidewalks of the Italian fashion capital.