Milan Fashion Week Street Style Is Bringing the ‘90s Back

There’s always a distinctly European feel to the street style at Milan Fashion Week. It’s the home base of designer heavyweights like Fendi, Prada, and Versace, all of which tend to play fast and loose with logos (thus giving their fans multiple ways to show their house allegiance). As the spring 2022 collections world tour continues, and the industry settles back into its (somewhat) normal programming, we’re tracking the style off the runway as a means of providing the most accurate temperature check of the current trends. Watch this space as for every bucket hat, bright overcoat and sharp suit that graces the sidewalks of the Italian fashion capital.

The grandpa-core gang’s all here: commuter sneakers, bucket hat, argyle, and sensible carryall.

The driver-meets-trapper hat plus lace-up boots provide an unexpected adventurous twist to an otherwise office-friendly ensemble.

A red lip plus a dramatic black scarf is nothing short of cinematic.

It’s the pop of blue sleeves that make this pinstripe suit less stuffy.

An ‘80s and ‘90s mash-up of accessories is always winning combo.

Behold, how to wear white after Labor Day.

First day of fall means it’s time to officially break out the smart Prada overcoat.

A perfect party pair—silver disco-ball pants and bag that recalls a dance floor.

Subtract the shirt, add a pair of boots and a feminine floral set is anything but sweet.

A play of slick and shiny textures just right for when the flash goes off.

Even when the print is colorful, the easiest way to make a statement is to match everything from top to toe.

A soft knit ensemble that looks and feels like butter.

A look to make you consider chopping up your old long-sleeve t-shirts.

How to make a leather vest feel less Harley Davidson—pair it with a tie, jeans and sneakers.

The structured ladylike bag and belt pulls the loose look all together.

A matching grapevine set for the final day of summer.

Square-toed mules for (almost) spooky season.

A black and white look that’s anything but basic.

Practice safe accessorizing.

The gloves, the beret, the cross body bag and many clip-ons make this look a whole moment.

Like a magic carpet ride but in bag form.

Hot pink on hot pink means business.