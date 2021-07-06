After more than a year of restricted international travel, where else would you expect Bella Hadid and Carla Bruni to reunite other than the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival? Over the years, much has been made of the fashion powerhouse and the ‘90s supermodel and former first lady of France’s resemblance to each other, but the pair don’t seem to mind the comparisons. They’ve frequently been spotted huddled together at parties over the years, and once shared a cover of French Elle alongside Burberry creative director Riccardo Tisci. We’re not exactly sure what they got to chatting about today over in France, but they definitely looked pleased to be reunited, judging from the expressions on their look-alike faces.

The pair caught up before the premiere of Annette, this year’s opening film (If you’re wondering why exactly, they were there, it’s because models on the red carpet are as commonplace at Cannes as audiences erupting in boos during screenings). Hadid kept the current vogue for vintage Jean Paul Gaultier going with a bit of a twist. While much of that recent craze has centered around the house’s more casual street style-ready garments, Hadid opted for a striking black-and-white gown from the designer’s 2002 collection (it was Naomi Campbell who originally wore it on the runway). Bruni, meanwhile, opted for a glistening crystal-strewn gown in baby blue from Hedi Slimane’s current offerings at Celine.

They may look similar, but in this case, they opted for very different dresses.

Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images