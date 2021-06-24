Bella Hadid Keeps the Jean Paul Gaultier Renaissance Alive in Paris

The Jean Paul Gaultier renaissance continues, once again thanks in part to Bella Hadid. That the 24-year-old supermodel would wear vintage JPG to the spring 2022 shows underway in Paris should come as no surprise: Gaultier himself reincarnated her into a mermaid for his eponymous house’s return to ready-to-wear last May. (The semi-retired couturier is largely taking a backseat, supervising the selection of up-and-comers like Palomo Spain and Ottolinger tapped to “reinterpret the JPG codes.”)

Like fellow Gaultier nostalgics Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian, Hadid went with a semi-sheer long-sleeved shirt. Her top in particular was printed with butterflies and held together by just two loosely tied strings. (Rounding out the ensemble: brown leather jacket, baggy navy trousers, high pony, and red eyeglasses adorned with rhinestones spelling out “Chanel.”) Evidently, Hadid is taking her role (or simply fandom) seriously, repping it the moment paparazzi spotted her, between visiting the just-opened David Hammons show at the Bourse de Commerce and taking in Virgil Abloh’s latest for Louis Vuitton.

Resuming her role of street-style harbinger, Hadid again stepped out on Thursday—but not before letting her hair down, and switching out her daytime eyeglasses for nighttime sunglasses. In a different leather vibe, she wore a jacket cinched around the waist and topped off with a chain. Maintaining a semblance of comfort, she swapped out her trousers for burnt-orange jeans and utilitarian shoes for heels. Gigi might be staying local, but rest assured, Bella will continue to deliver: In 2021, her personal style has already evolved from Diane Keaton-inspired to Y2K.