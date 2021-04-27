With the sole exception of an unmistakably 21st-century accessory—a face mask—Bella Hadid’s wardrobe this year has consisted of entirely throwbacks. Lately, she’s moved on from channeling Diane Keaton to a Y2K-inspired phase. Look no further than her latest Instagram, featuring a zig-zag part, updo, Charlotte Knowles bodice, and a whole stack of so-called Buddha beads. Per usual, she went with a Bratz doll-style silhouette, typically in the form of a baby tee or belly shirt paired with flared jeans or baggy pants that aren’t quite JNCO level, but notable nonetheless. (Among her tees: Björk and Baby Phat.) Otherwise, it’s all about the accessories: chunky sneakers, rectangular sunglasses, monogram baguette bags, and newsboy caps. The only things really missing so far are butterfly clips, velour tracksuits, and bandanas. Here, a recap of her best riffs on the early aughts.