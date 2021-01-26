The spring 2021 haute couture shows are officially underway, and somehow, looking surprisingly normal. Virginie Viard’s latest Chanel outing even had a front row, though the house took care to distance muses like Penélope Cruz, Marion Cotillard, and Lily-Rose Depp. But perhaps the most welcome hallmark of pre-pandemic times is street style, which Bella Hadid got straight to work on resurrecting upon arriving to Paris.

Hadid started off Tuesday easy, bundled up in a trailing knit scarf, Prada puffer coat, and Ganni calf leather high Chelsea boots. Like Bernie Sanders, she also made a moment for hand accessories with a pair of gloves that might belong to your grandma. For a visit to Chanel’s atelier, she switched out to a more grandpa-inspired look: head-to-toe baggy corduroys. (Though not every grandpa would have paired them with a plunging buttoned-down blouse and patent leather By Far bag.)

Bella Hadid steps out in Paris on January 26, 2021. Photo by Marc Piasecki via Getty Image

Hadid has yet to walk the runway, though there are still plenty of shows left on the schedule—including Kim Jones’s highly anticipated debut Fendi and womenswear debut. (Hadid went platinum blonde for last month’s Dior Homme show, which she closed.) The same goes for Cara Delevingne, who joined Hadid in Paris on Tuesday. While her hands were bare, she sported her own statement cold-weather accessory: a fuzzy bucket hat.

Cara Delevingne steps out in Paris on January 26, 2021. Photo by Marc Piasecki via Getty Images

Related: The Best Looks From Haute Couture Spring 2021